RTÉ presenter Nuala Carey isn’t ‘deeply upset’ about not having kids
The weather presenter (45) said that she would have liked to have kids of her own, but things just didn’t work out that way for her.
RTÉ star Nuala Carey has ruled out becoming a single parent as she admitted she would “need a bit of support” to raise a child by herself.
She said that she isn’t “deeply upset” about not being a mum and told Woman's Way that she’s happy living life child-free.
“The reality is that I am probably not going to have children of my own now and I am okay with that,” she explained.
“I know people who don't have children and that is something that is deeply upsetting for them for a number of reasons, but it hasn't deeply upset me.
“It would have been interesting to see if they would have looked like me or be like me in personality, but that is just the way life fell for me.”
Nuala added that she doesn’t think she’d be able to raise a child by herself.
“I know some people have families on their own these days, but I don't think I would ever do it on my own. I would need a bit of support.”
As for her love life, Nuala previously opened up about how the strict Covid lockdowns impacted her relationships.
“I am not with anyone at the moment, but sure Covid hindered that because I couldn't go anywhere!" She said at the time.
"Nothing has been happening for the last while, but I don't mind that. I have kept busy enough but if something is meant to be, it will work out in the end."
While many people turned to dating apps like Tinder or Hinge during the pandemic, Nuala said that she prefers to meet someone organically.
“I have never used dating apps. I know people who have had great fun on them, but they are not for me,” she said.
"Any time I have ever met anyone it has been by a chance encounter or through mutual friends.
"I think when you meet someone, you know if there is a bit of chemistry but on a dating app, you can't be sure of that right away."
