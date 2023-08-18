RTE presenter Bláthnaid Treacy announces return to airwaves after birth of daughter

“I’ll be back in your ears before you know it.”

Radio presenter Bláthnaid Treacy has announced that she will be back on the airwaves in September after the birth of her baby girl, Nancy Claire Treacy-Moon, over the summer.

The RTÉ star posted a video on Instagram where she cradled her new arrival and thanked all of her fans.

Bláthnaid's update

“A massive thank you to all my listeners, I have obviously been off because this little one arrived,” Bláthnaid said.

The 2FM host revealed her plans for the autumn months and gave a status update on her bundle of joy.

“She’s very cute, she’s currently in a little milk bubble, milk drunk dream.

Nancy Claire and Charlie

“A massive thanks to all my new listeners, I’m going to be back in September with the official chart show and then the weekend breakfast in October.

“I’ll be back in your ears before u know it,” Blátrhnaid added.

The UCD graduate also posted an adorable image of new dad, Charlie, holding his daughter in the Phoenix park, which she captioned: “Charlie and his mini-me.”

Bláthnaid’s fans were quick to react: “Ah Nancy is a pure dote,” “Gorgeous girl,” “Image of her Daddy,” “She has a look of you Blá” and “She’s so beautiful.”

Back in June, Ms Treacy wrote:

"Nancy Claire Treacy-Mooney is here. Born on 28th June at 2.23pm, weighing 6lb 11oz and she is as cute as a button.”

"Thank you for making us a family Nancy, we love you to the moon and back, forever and ever.

"Thank you for making me a mum @cha_moon_e , Nancy is the luckiest girl in the world to get to call you her dad, we love you endlessly. She is the greatest love of our lives and the flipping image of her dad,” Bláthnaid added.