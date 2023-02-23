RTÉ looking for people to ‘win big’ on new quiz show The Money List

Show bosses are on the hunt for “lively, intelligent and competitive” contestants.

RTÉ show bosses are looking for people to take part in a new quiz show and be in with the chance to “win big money.”

People who “know a little about a lot” and are “game for a laugh” are invited to throw their hat in the ring.

The Money List is set to start filming in June, and producers are on the hunt for “bright and bubbly characters” wiling to take on the show.

Hopeful contestants can apply online by answering a number of questions about their hobbies and interests, their personality, their biggest fears and proudest accomplishments.

Applicants must also add what about them surprises people the most, some things they have strong opinions of, their guilty pleasures and items on their bucket list.

Potential quizzers must also reveal what they would do with the money they win on the show, their favourite trivia subjects and if they have applied for any other quiz shows.

On The Money List, contestants will be paired with a stranger to take on the chance to win major cash prizes.

A flyer for the show – calling on “lively, intelligent and competitive” contestants – asks: “Do you love quizzes?

"How many Madonna hit singles can you name? Or how many Irish golfers do you know?

"RTÉ is looking for lively, intelligent and competitive contestants to play The Money List.

"For your chance to win big money – apply now at rte.ie/themoneylist.”

Applicants must be aged 18 years or over and be resident in the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland.