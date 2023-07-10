RTÉ DG Kevin Bakhurst ‘not dealing’ with sanctions for pal Marty Morrissey

Bakhurst said that he plans to tighten RTÉ’s guidelines around talent accepting payments from commercial organisations.

RTÉ’s new Director General Kevin Bakhurst has said that he has “recused” himself from dealing with Marty Morrissey’s recent payments scandal as the pair are close friends.

Bakhurst today announced his plans to fix the crisis faced by the national broadcaster, beginning with the standing down of the board of RTÉ executive management and the introduction an interim leadership team.

He promises that the new group “will be accountable and transparent” as he vowed to reinstate trust in the company.

Speaking to News at One on RTÉ Radio One today, Bakhurst said that he plans to tighten RTÉ’s guidelines around talent accepting payments from commercial organisations.

“We’ll have clear guidelines, we’ll have clear processes for people getting permission. We’ll have transparency for prominent people so that we know and so people know what alternative sources of income or what alternative things people are doing to make sure there’s not a conflict of interest.

RTÉ stars will be permitted to accept commercial payments “so long as they are approved and so long as they’re within our guidelines”, Bakhurst explained before adding: “Once we’ve tightened up procedures and tightened up permission and transparency, the stakes become much higher for people who don’t adhere to that”.

He was speaking as furore was directed at stars such as Lottie Ryan, Doireann Garrihy, and Marty Morrissey after their ongoing collaborations with various brands and businesses were publicly exposed.

In Morrissey’s case, the sports broadcaster issued an apology last week in which he admitted he had been given a loan of a Renault car for five years.

The “ad hoc arrangement” had not been approved by RTÉ and, in a statement, Morrissey explained that he was offered the car during work at Renault garage where he was conducting interviews with GAA “personalities.”

But while Bakhurst is clamping down on RTÉ’s rules surrounding transparency and external payments, he said that he will not be dealing with Morrissey, whom he described as “a good friend of mine”, to avoid a conflict of interest.

“Marty’s a good friend of mine so I’ve recused myself from dealing with that. I’ve asked Adrian Lynch, the acting Deputy Director General, to deal with that and various other cases,” Bakhurst said.

“At the moment, we’re in the process of getting the facts together about anyone who’s come to our attention and Adrian is running that process.”

The Briton added that there was a “clear difference” between Morrisey’s scandal and that involving former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy, who is due to appear before the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday to address how he received €345,000 more in payments from RTÉ than was publicly disclosed.

"There was no loss to RTÉ in what Marty did... We need to see how this week plays out and I need to talk to my colleagues and we’ll have to make a decision in the next few weeks about (Ryan’s future)”.

Bakhurst added that Tubridy was still being paid by the state broadcaster despite being taken off the airwaves, although his contract status is unknown.