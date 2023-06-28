RTÉ confirms Ryan Tubridy’s contract has ‘come to an end’ as negotiations put on hold

The broadcaster noted that negotiations relating to his daily radio show have been paused amid the controversy surrounding the payments scandal

RTÉ has confirmed that Ryan Tubridy’s contract has “come to an end” following his decision to step down as the host of the Late Late Show.

In a statement, the broadcaster noted that negotiations relating to his daily radio show have been paused amid the controversy surrounding the payments scandal.

Mr Tubridy’s previous contract with RTÉ began in July 2020 and was set to end in March 2025.

“Ryan Tubridy stood down from the Late Late Show in May. RTÉ has written to his agent that the contract including all arrangements therein has come to an end,” the statement said.

“Negotiations had commenced regarding his radio responsibilities. Those negotiations have been paused as with all negotiations as per Board statement.”

The former host has been removed from air this week for editorial reasons while the situation unfolds.

In a statement on Friday, Tubridy said he was “disappointed” by this decision,

“I look forward to returning to the radio show, a job I love, as soon as possible and I hope my listeners and my colleagues appreciate my sincerity on this,” he said.

He apologised “unreservedly” for not asking questions or seeking answers as to the circumstances which resulted in incorrect figures being published.

He added: “I didn’t, and I bear responsibility for my failure to do so.”

Mr Tubridy stood down as host of the Friday night chat show in May following 14 years at the helm. He first announced his decision in March.

This comes as the Oireachtas Media Committee hearing is due to take place at 1.30pm today where RTÉ officials are set to answer questions about the arrangements of undeclared payments between 2017 and 2022.

The national broadcaster issued a statement yesterday where it claimed that only former director general Dee Forbes could have known that publicly declared pay figures for the star were understated.

Ms Forbes, who resigned from her post on Monday, will not attend today’s Dáil committee, citing health reasons.

She will also not attend Thursday’s hearing of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on the Tubridy payments scandal.

Ms Forbes, through her solicitors, has told the committee that she is under medical care.

