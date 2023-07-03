RTÉ bosses lobbied Government for more cash despite concerns over Ryan Tubridy's pay

Former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes met Government officials on the very day Mr Tubridy announced his exit from the Late Late Show.

RTÉ bosses continued to desperately lobby the Government for more money, even after alarm bells were sounded on the Ryan Tubridy payments time bomb.

Eight days earlier, she was told the two invoices for €75,000 had been found by auditors, who were demanding answers.

Yet the broadcaster continued to press the Coalition on “the need for interim funding for RTÉ pending a sustainable funding model and to communicate issues and concerns regarding funding of public service broadcasting”.

Media Minister Catherine Martin had a report on reform of the licence fee ready to consider before the Tubridy scandal emerged.

Official documents show the intense lobbying RTÉ had undertaken to make the case for additional funding.

The minister and her officials went to Donnybrook in February to discuss current and future funding with Ms Forbes and RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh. There was a follow-up meeting on March 16, held online, attended by Ms Forbes and department secretary general Katherine Licken.

A further meeting was held on April 23 between the minister’s special adviser Tanya Warren and RTÉ head of public affairs strategy Vivienne Flood. They discussed an update on licence fee reform deliberations and to provide greater clarity as to the timelines of upcoming deliberations.

By this stage, the RTÉ board knew the auditors Deloitte had discovered a major issue and had hired accountants Grant Thornton to investigate. Ms Martin was told in late March a financial issue had arisen but there was no detail provided to her. There is no suggestion Ms Flood knew what was happening.

“The matter was not discussed at the meeting between the minister’s adviser and RTÉ in April 2023,” the department said.

However, the RTÉ chair and incoming director general Kevin Bakhurst did also meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in May to lobby for funding.

Mr Varadkar has expressed his annoyance at the Government not being told earlier what was going on in RTÉ.

Last year, Ms Forbes held a series of meetings, including with then Taoiseach Michéal Martin in Government Buildings, Communications Minister Eamon Ryan and several senior civil servants on “concerns regarding the funding of public service broadcasting and the need for a sustainable funding model”.

Ms Forbes met Mr Varadkar and then Department of An Taoiseach Secretary General Martin Fraser in late 2021 on licence fee reform.

Meanwhile, Coalition leaders will tonight meet to discuss using special powers to appoint an outside auditor to review RTÉ’s finances.

The Cabinet will then sign off the terms of reference for an external review into the State broadcaster.

The IRFU said it had “no involvement” with Rugby World Cup travel plans for RTÉ after it emerged the broadcaster paid for six people to travel to Japan in 2019 at the cost of €111,000 through the controversial barter account.

A further €138,000 was spent on 10-year tickets through the account.

“The sale of IRFU 10-year tickets to 3rd parties is conducted on an ‘arm’s length’ basis,” said a spokesperson.

Junior minister Ossian Smyth told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics there was “absolutely no truth” to a report in The Mail on Sunday that suggested a redundancy scheme may lay off up to 400 people.

“I spoke to Minister Catherine Martin this morning about it. Her focus is going to be to protect the employees throughout all of this.”

He said there was “no credence” to suggestions RTÉ’s 2FM would be sold and the RTÉ Two channel scrapped.

He said Cabinet would sign off on the inquiry and “somebody who is very senior and respected for corporate governance” would be appointed.

“I expect that that process will take a number of months and that there will be interim reports while that’s going on.”

TDs and Senators at the Media Committee are set for a second grilling of RTÉ top brass on Wednesday, while the Public Accounts committee will decide on Thursday who to will invite next.

The two Dáil committees have requested a stream of documents and information from executives, including details of incoming Late Late presenter Patrick Kielty’s contract, former director general Dee Forbes’ contract and how much the unsuccessful Toy Show Musical cost to stage.

There were “no proposals” by Media Minister Catherine Martin for staff redundancies or selling off RTÉ 2 or 2FM, a spokesperson for her said.

This would be a decision for the RTÉ board “in the first instance”.

“Fundamental” change was needed at the State broadcaster and not “piecemeal” reactions and she recognised the “real and understandable anger the public feels”.

“What is needed now is an in-depth and comprehensive examination of the fundamental issues underlying what happened, and well thought-out recommendations for Minister Martin and the Government to consider in order to re-establish trust in RTE by the public and staff.”

The Government now also has RTÉ’s annual report, which was submitted last Friday.

The New Economy and Recovery Authority (NewERA) will examine the report “as a matter of urgency” and it will be then brought to Cabinet.