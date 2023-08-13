RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy in urgent talks over his return, says DG Kevin Bakhurst

There have been no discussions about the termination of Tubridy’s contract and that the talks are focused solely on his getting back to his 9am show on RTÉ Radio 1

RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy are at a make-or-break stage in negotiations to return the presenter to the airwaves, the Sunday World can reveal.

Both sides will this week re-enter discussions described by director general Kevin Bakhurst as being at a “delicate stage”.

They are aimed at returning Tubridy to his weekday radio programme.

Mr Bakhurst told the Sunday World there have been no discussions about the termination of Tubridy’s contract and that the talks are focused solely on his getting back to his 9am show on RTÉ Radio 1.

“There is an urgency now to resolving this matter, and I hope we can do so in the coming week or so,” Mr Bakhurst said.

In RTÉ, there was growing expectation this weekend that agreement will be reached for Tubridy’s return.

He let it be known publicly that he wants to get back to work at the station, which he has described as his “home”.

Among outstanding matters, it is clear negotiations this week will centre on Tubridy’s pay, which he has said he would be happy to see immediately made known.

Mr Bakhurst confirmed that Tubridy had not yet returned €150,000 in payments made to him by RTÉ after a sponsorship deal with Renault was terminated, a disclosure that caused a public outcry when the RTÉ payments scandal erupted this summer.

Tubridy has been off the air since June following revelations that figures previously published by RTÉ relating to his earnings were inaccurate.

The subsequent controversy caused an unprecedented crisis at the national broadcaster, leading to several hearings before two Oireachtas committees.

At the height of the controversy, the executive board of RTÉ was re-constituted by Mr Bakhurst, who was then the incoming director general.

So great was the crisis that it led to informed speculation that Tubridy — the former host of The Late Late Show and regarded as RTÉ’s leading broadcaster — would never return.

During negotiations, Tubridy asked for more money than RTÉ was willing to pay

However, this weekend, in reply to several questions from the Sunday Independent, Mr Bakhurst said: “We’re in active, ongoing discussions with Ryan.

"As I’ve said, we’re at a delicate point in discussions and the detail is between the parties concerned at this point.”

Asked if RTÉ had offered Tubridy an opportunity to return to the 9am slot, the DG said: “That’s the slot under discussion.

“As I’ve said previously, Ryan is a hugely talented broadcaster, and as with anyone with such talent there’s always a range of possibilities.

“At this point, discussions are focused around the 9am slot.”

Asked if the likelihood of Tubridy returning to work with RTÉ had increased or decreased since discussions began, Mr Bakhurst said: “Good question. There is an urgency now to resolving this matter, and I hope we can do so in the coming week or so.

"So that question will be answered quite naturally in due course.”

Asked if Tubridy’s agent, Noel Kelly, who appeared with the broadcaster before the Oireachtas committees, was taking part in the talks, Mr Bakhurst said he was not, but added that legal representatives for both sides were involved, “as would be standard in such discussions”.

He added: “As I’ve said, Ryan and I have chatted personally and one-to-one on several occasions.”

There has also been speculation that Tubridy might return to RTÉ as a staff member rather than an independent contractor, but Mr Bakhurst said: “That’s not on the table.

“As you can imagine, this is a complex discussion and there’s a lot to consider on both sides.

"I hope to be announcing something next week or the week after.”

It emerged yesterday in the Irish Times that RTÉ is currently paying Tubridy less than what he sought, after being taken off the air following revelations of hidden payments to him made by the national broadcaster over a number of years.

Mr Bakhurst told the Sunday Independent that RTÉ is still paying Tubridy, but both camps could not settle on a number.

In the report, Mr Bakhurst confirmed that RTÉ received an invoice from Tubridy’s representatives in mid-July, but the figure paid to him was less than that.

“We didn’t reach an agreement, so we’re paying him what we think is reasonable on an interim basis,” Mr Bakhurst said.

Tubridy is being paid on a radio-only contract, following the end of his 14-year tenure as host of The Late Late Show in May.

Mr Bakhurst admitted that during negotiations Tubridy had asked for more money than RTÉ was willing to pay.

“Well, this is always the case in negotiations, all right. We’re not offering him more than he wants,” he said.

It also emerged yesterday that over 200 voluntary exit packages offered to former executives and other staff are being examined in an external investigation.

RTÉ could be “on the hook” for a tax clawback following this external probe, the Irish Independent reported.

The terms of a package taken by former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe will be examined by solicitors McCann Fitzgerald, along with payments to all staff offered redundancy and early retirement packages under two schemes.

Ms O’Keeffe’s exit package, which was agreed with former director general Dee Forbes, will be scrutinised.

An Oireachtas committee was told the deal was not signed off by every member of the broadcaster’s former executive.

The review, which is already under way, will aim to discover who rubber-stamped the senior executive’s payout, which could be up to €400,000.

A key focus of the review is likely to centre on whether individuals should have been offered a redundancy payment if their roles were filled after they left.

Mr Bakhurst told staff he has asked the review team to report by the end of next month.