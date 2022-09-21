RTÉ anchor Caitriona Perry announces birth of baby boy

The Six One Host, who is already a proud mum to a 3-year-old daughter, shared the lovely news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

RTE News broadcaster Caitriona Perry has welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her husband.

The Six One Host, who is already a proud mum to a three-year-old daughter, shared the lovely news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday.

She posted a photo of some sweet cards she received from loved ones congratulating her on her new arrival alongside the caption: “Some #goodnews …Delighted to announce the arrival of a beautiful baby boy. Thanks to the wonderful doctors and midwives for ensuring his safe arrival.

“On #matleave now but will be #backsoon #rtenews #sixone Thanks for all the well wishes and queries.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Caitriona also added the hashtags #babyboy #buachaillbeag #momlife #newslife #newlife #newarrival and #nosleeptil.

Friends, co-workers, and followers flocked to the comments section to send Caitriona and her family their well wishes.

RTÉ 2fm’s Doireann Garrihy wrote: “Huge congratulations Caitriona.”

Primetime host Miriam O’Callaghan said: “Wonderful news - congratulations Caitriona, to you all.”

Actor Jenny Dixon, who plays Kerri-Ann Bishop in Fair City, penned: “Super congratulations.”

While influencer Heidi Higgins chimed in by saying: “Wonderful news Caitriona, congratulations.”

Caitriona announced her pregnancy in April this year after “keen-eyed” viewers noticed her baby bump onscreen and began to offer their congratulations.

She then told her followers that she was expecting as she thanked them for their kind words.

The notoriously private journalist shared a stunning picture of multi-coloured flowers as she wrote: “Just want to say a quick thank you to the many keen-eyed @rtenews viewers who have been in touch with good wishes. Well spotted! I am indeed expecting some more news of my own later this year."

Ms Perry welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in 2019.

She has presented the Six One since January 2018 after her post as the RTÉ News Washington Correspondent.