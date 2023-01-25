RTÉ 2fm’s Carl Mullan says ‘unbelievable’ wife forced him to do DWTS

He credits his wife Aisling, whom he married in April last year, with helping him balance his hectic schedule.

Carl Mullan and Emily Barker on Dancing With the Stars

RTÉ star Carl Mullan has sung his wife’s praises for supporting him throughout his Dancing With the Stars journey.

The Dubliner co-hosts the RTÉ 2fm breakfast show with Doireann Garrihy and Donncha O’Callaghan on weekday mornings before heading straight to dance rehearsals.

He credits his wife Aisling, whom he married in April last year, with helping him balance his hectic schedule and said she’s his biggest cheerleader.

“She has really just been unbelievable. When I found out I was doing this, I had known people who had done it before so I asked them about it and they were like, ‘it’s a huge time commitment’,” he told VIP Magazine.

“I kind of said, ‘Ais, I’m after getting asked if I want to do DWTS’ and I hadn’t even finished the sentence when she was like ‘you better do it!'”

“She was like whatever we need to do as a family to make this happen, we’ll make it happen. She’s been absolutely class”.

Carl and his pro partner Emily Barker found themselves in the bottom three on Sunday night alongside Leah O’Rourke and Shane Byrne.

The 33-year-old revealed he feared he would be “booted” off, especially because he had been working so hard.

“At the start of the week, I said to Emily, right I need to hype myself up for the week from hell because it was Samba and I was told it was the hardest dance but I actually really enjoyed this week.

“It would be awful to look back and think to yourself I should have enjoyed that more, so we kind of just tried to enjoy it as much as possible.

“When you get into rehearsals and start exercising, the endorphins get going, it’s a great feeling, and I’m loving that part,” he added.

Thankfully, Carl survived another week as Derry Girls star Leah was sent packing.

Teasing what’s to come as part of this week’s Movies theme, he said: “For the first time, we’re doing lifts.”

Dancing with the Stars continues on RTÉ One on Sunday at 6.30pm.