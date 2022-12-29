RTÉ 2fm presenter Doireann Garrihy teases new romance with Irish comedian

The RTÉ 2fm DJ revealed that she had split from her boyfriend of three years Paddy Wilson back in April.

The RTÉ 2fm DJ, who was recently announced as Jennifer Zamparelli’s new Dancing With the Stars co-host, revealed that she had split from her boyfriend of three years Paddy Wilson back in April.

And in an Instagram post earlier this week, the 30-year-old hinted that she may have found romance once again as she said: “Romantic love wasn't part of my plan for 2023 but as all the best lyricists and poets will tell you, you can't plan for that kind of thing and that's all I'll say".

It comes after rumours circulated that Doireann had started seeing podcaster and comedian Mark Mehigan after he shared a photo of the Clare native during a trip to Wicklow’s Powerscourt Resort just before Christmas.

Mark Mehigan

Fans also raised eyebrows when Mark later shared snaps of Doireann’s beloved pup Bertie out for a walk, while Doireann was also spotted at some of the comedian’s recent festive gigs at Bello Bar in Dublin.

But the rumour mill fully went into overdrive when Mark (32) shared a photo of himself sitting on a toy horse in front of an impressive Christmas tree to mark his birthday, which prompted fellow podcaster James Kavanagh, who is good pals with Doireann, to ask: “Who took this pic?”

The Dubliner replied: “I’m like a Doireann in the headlights”.

It comes after Doireann told the Sunday World that she was enjoying her new life as a singleton in her 30s.

“My romance really is Dancing with the Stars. This whole year I have just been focused on friends and enjoying myself and because of that I have struck a better balance of working hard but also enjoying myself,” she said.

“I think my 30s inspired that. Naturally, I love being on my own and I wouldn’t have any qualms about going for lunch on my own or spending a whole Sunday alone.

“It is so much more normal and accepted to be single when you are 30 and to not panic. Luckily, I have never been someone who has been dead-set like, ‘If I am not engaged by 28 what will my life be?’ I have never been like that.

“I have never even envisioned a wedding — if it happens, it happens. I love being busy and I love work.”