Roz Purcell ‘traumatised’ by nightmare M50 crash 10 years ago

Roz Purcell has opened up about getting “stuck under a lorry” in a horror crash on the M50 motorway.

The former Miss Universe and her older sister Rebecca were involved in the “severely bad” incident ten years ago.

Speaking to Doireann Garrihy on the Laughs of Your Life podcast, Roz admitted that the collision “traumatised” her as she recalled the terrifying experience.

“I got into a really bad car crash before, severely bad,” the 32-year-old said.

“I wasn’t driving, my sister was driving, we got stuck under a lorry on the M50. It’s why I didn’t learn to drive until I was 28, it’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it. I was traumatised.”

She explained that her sister had been trying to turn onto a slip road, but the lorry driver didn’t see them.

“He came into our lane, didn’t see us because we were obviously in a blind spot.

“He clipped the back of the car and we turned into the front of the lorry. It’s the weirdest sensation because the car kind of lifted up and it’s slow-mo and then you just flip under.

“And my sister was going ‘are you ok? Are you ok?’ I had my phone in my hand and I just kept really selfishly going ‘Oh my god I’ve so much life to live, can’t believe I’m not going to achieve it.'”

Roz said that other motorists alerted the lorry driver that their vehicle was stuck underneath and he eventually pulled over.

She continued: “Eventually the truck stopped, I think he felt something but he couldn’t see so we kind of skidded out and then the car eventually stopped and we jumped out of the car. And every car on either side stopped, they were all running towards us, ‘I can’t believe you are alive.’”