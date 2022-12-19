Roz Purcell shows ‘unbelievable’ scenes on streets of Argentina after World Cup win
The influencer shared an incredible video capturing the reaction of the crowd as Argentina won the World Cup final.
Roz Purcell had a front-row seat to the scenes on the streets of Argentina when they won the World Cup last night.
The Irish influencer showed followers the joyful celebrations in Buenos Aires when the final penalty hit the back of the net.
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a nail-bitingly dramatic draw in the World Cup final in Qatar yesterday.
"Plot twist...” the former model said, filming a crowd watching the match on the street.
A sea of people wearing Argentinian jerseys were waiting with bated breath as Mbappe scored a hat-trick to bring the French squad back in the game.
In a video of the final penalty kick, Roz showed a tense crowd erupt in cheers on the streets of Buenos Aires.
Tears, hugging, people waving furniture and spilling drinks can be seen as she pans the crowd.
"Unbelievable,” she captioned the video.
"Bucket list moment. I didn’t even know it was on my bucket list. UNBELIEVABLE,” Roz added.
“Also every second dog had a jersey on,” she said, sharing a sweet snap of a pooch rolling around in the Argentinian kit.
"Emotional. What an experience,” Roz added. “I’ve never seen so many people so happy.”
A dramatic World Cup final had fans celebrating an epic game of highs and lows for both sides as Mbappe performed an incredible hat-trick of scores to equalise with the Argentinian side.
In a bid for one of the only titles that has remained elusive to the world-class player, Lionel Messi finally lifted the trophy last night.
