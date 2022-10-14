Roz Purcell opens up about where her money comes from on Instagram

“Honestly not being rude,” a follower asked Roz, “but how do you earn money.”

Roz Purcell has opened up to followers about how she finances her own personal forest and other ventures.

The influencer got candid on her Instagram story when a follower said they were “honestly not being rude. But how do you earn money?”.

Roz recently revealed she had bought a plot of land to grow a forest and raise “woodland pigs”, prompting questions about how she funded the move.

"I work with brands through social media on this page,” she said.

"Prob could be earning way more but I don’t want to be a walking billboard.”

The former Miss Universe Ireland added that “traditional media jobs” like going on the radio or writing also helped her make her money.

She was eager to clear up the confusion around her forest purchase.

"That forest fee was money I had been saving for a mortgage for the past 8-10 years.”

With a laughing emoji she added: "So it’s not like I just had it lying around.”

When asked about how much money she makes from her cookbooks, Roz promised to “try find some actual figures when I deep dive accounts”.

She said her earnings on her books “definitely depends on the book and how well it does”.

After tax, Roz revealed, “you might get €1-2 per book sold after a certain amount, e.g. 10,000/5,000 are sold”.

The amount of pictures in a cookbook also impacts the sizeable advance fee an author is given, she said.

“A lot of the books expenses goes into photography & colour print.”

"I think the majority of people who do books do it for a love of it and passion and to perhaps help them get recognised for that topic,” she confessed.

The influencer’s candid conversation with her 540k followers was prompted by fans observing that her popular ‘Hike Life’ events are all free.

The social media star organising hiking events around the country for fans, followers and hiking enthusiasts.