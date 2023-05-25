Roz Purcell ‘not feeling great’ as new alopecia patch forms during treatment

The former Miss Universe Ireland has been open about her hair loss condition with her followers over the years.

Roz took to her Instagram stories to share the news

Influencer Roz Purcell has admitted that she’s “not really feeling great” as she shared an update about her alopecia battle.

The former Miss Universe Ireland has been open about her hair loss condition with her 548,000 Instagram followers over the years and recently sought out a specialist’s help after a stress-related flare up.

Over the past few weeks, Roz has been receiving steroid injections to treat the bald patch on her head and took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to update fans on her progress.

A close-up of Roz's alopecia patch after treatment

“Alopecia patch update: Bald patch 7 weeks after injections! (This was what my patch grow back was like after 7 months without injections!) they're definitely working,” she wrote alongside a photo of the top of her head.

“I do have a dent in my head where they were put in, but that happens. Just feels so weird.”

However, while her treatment is working, Roz revealed that another bald patch has begun to develop on the side of her head.

“The bad news is I’m getting another one. Side of my head. Not really feeling great and they’re coming hard and fast,” the 32-year-old said.

Roz previously admitted she was “absolutely sickened” after learning that the condition had returned earlier this year.

She showed the spot to followers at the time and said: “Okay, it’s not actually great.

"It is on the top of my head, luckily I’m tall and most people can’t see that anyway.

"After my day of feeling sorry for myself from tomorrow, I plan on making light of it no matter how big the patch gets.

"But once again, if you do see it… just carry on.

"I’d appreciate not really feeling like it’s noticeable.”

"I hate that when I can't control my stress this happens,” she captioned her Instagram Stories.