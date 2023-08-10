Roz Purcell announces engagement to boyfriend Zach Desmond

”I would like to remind everyone I broke my ring finger this year and that’s why it’s deformed I these rings may need to be cut off cause they’re squeezed on”

Roz Purcell and Zach Desmond shared news of their engagement from the Cliffs of Moher. Picture: Instagram

Roz Purcell has announced her engagement to long-term partner Zach Desmond.

The RTÉ 2FM radio host and former Miss Universe contestant shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday evening.

”I would like to remind everyone I broke my ring finger this year and that’s why it’s deformed I these rings may need to be cut off cause they’re squeezed on,” she told her 556,000 followers.

The pair were all smiles as she showed off her engagement ring in a set of idyllic snaps taken on the Cliffs of Moher. They are in Doolin, Co Clare, for a romantic getaway.

Purcell (32), a cookbook author from Tipperary and founder of The Hike Life, has been keeping her relationship more private in recent years. The pair have been dating since 2016.

Famous names including singer Una Healy and music duo Jedward offered their congratulations to the happy couple.

"Huge congratulations to you both,” Healy wrote.

“The most scenic setting for your engagement and it’s so you! Delighted for you both. Congratulations Roz and Zach,” Jedward commented.

Ms Purcell’s 2FM co-host Emma Power said: “The best best best news. So happy for you both.”

Laura Whitmore, Greg O’Shea and Deirdre O’Kane also congratulated the couple on their happy news.

Mr Desmond is the son of MCD Productions managing director Denis Desmond, and Hozier’s manager, Caroline Downey. He works as a music promoter.