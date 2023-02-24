Roz Purcell and 2FM’s Emma Power lined up to replace Dave Fanning on weekend RTÉ radio slot

Influencer has landed top gig thanks to her ‘personality and chemistry’

Roz Purcell is part of a major shake-up for new weekend schedule. Photo: Tony Gavin

Influencer Roz Purcell and radio presenter Emma Power will replace Dave Fanning on RTÉ 2FM’s weekend show.

The station announced a major shake-up for its new weekend schedule, which will come into operation over the coming days.

Purcell, the model and founder of The Hike Life community, and long-term 2FM presenter Power will co-present the 12pm to 3pm weekend slot.

Head of RTÉ 2FM Dan Healy said the station was hiring Purcell for her “personality and work ethic”.

On Wednesday, Fanning announced he was stepping away from 2FM’s weekend show, ending a 44-year spell with the station to concentrate on the “digital empire”.

The broadcaster will still appear on 2FM on bank holidays, including St Patrick’s Day.

He has presented the Dave Fanning Showon the station since May 1979.

Healy said the station was “thrilled” Purcell was joining the weekend team, and she was not being hired simply because she had a large social media following.

“Roz is very funny, very bright and authentic, and from our point of view the person you meet on air is actually the person you meet in person,” he said.

“Work ethic is vital for us, and Roz has that in spades.

"If the chemistry between herself and Emma wasn’t there, it wouldn’t work.

“You cannot and should not put someone on air because they have a big social media footprint.

"It’s a benefit, but you’ve got to have someone that can actually communicate with their voice.

“Instagram followers are nice, but we’re hiring Roz for her personality and the chemistry she has with Emma.”

Purcell and Power previously took over from The 2 Johnnies on 2FM’s Drive Itfor three weeks last June while the usual presenters, known as Johnny B and Johnny Smacks, travelled to the US to film a new RTÉ TV series.

Healy said the station would now focus on the weekend schedule to ensure the audience grew.

“The weekend schedule is a blend of emerging and new voices to Irish radio,” he said.

“The exciting thing about our emerging voices is that they are home-grown.

“Laura Fox, Emma Power and Aifric O’Connell have been on 2FM for the last number of years and also broadcast for RTÉ Pulse and RTÉ 2XM.”

TV and radio presenter Bláthnaid Treacy will take over the weekend breakfast slot, where she will serve up a “bowl full of energy, superb prizes and great tunes” from 7am to 9am.

Treacy also presents The National Chart Showon Fridays from 7pm to 10pm.

Listeners will then have Fox on their side on Saturdays from 9am to midday with three hours of “great music, fun chat and celebrity interviews”.

O’Connell will take the helm from 3pm to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays with three hours of throwbacks.

DJ Jenny Greene will take to the decks on The Electric Discoat the earlier time of 6pm, and there will be a brand-new dance music show with Dave Treacy.

On Sundays at 6pm, The Request Showwith Conor Behan promises to let listeners “take charge”, handing the playlist over to those tuning in.

Beta Da Silva takes over from 8pm to 10pm, Sunday through to Thursday, with The New Music Show, inviting listeners to “lock in, chill and discover” the latest sounds.

Da Silva will be followed by chilled sessions with The Greene Roomfrom 10pm to midnight with Greene.

Following that, Cormac Battle will round the weekend off with a “blistering shot” of rock, indie and dance music.