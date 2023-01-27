Roz Purcell admits she was ‘sickened’ to learn her alopecia is back

‘I know it seems like a real vain thing... it's the worst finding a patch, especially spending the last two years growing one out and growing my hair’

The influencer opened up to followers on Instagram about her alopecia.

Influencer Roz Purcell has opened up about battling alopecia and receiving “bad news” that she must battle another bald patch.

Her hair loss is stress-related, the Miss Universe Ireland winner told followers on Instagram yesterday.

“I’ve not been having not the best time over the last two or three months,” she admitted.

"I know, I was away on an amazing Christmas holiday and that was an incredible time but still, I think holidays are kind of a nice distraction for stuff that’s going on.”

The former model admitted she has been a bit distant from her Instagram followers recently, confessing she “cannot lie” if she isn’t feeling great.

"And the annoying this is, because of that, alopecia is back… which is in a very vain way the most annoying part.”

The Irish star revealed the process behind getting her hair done, saying she is in some ways grateful that her “bald patch” was where few people can see it.

"I'm just after coming out of getting my hair done with Conor and he found it.

"I was talking to him in the mirror and the second he found it I could see his face change.

"He was like, 'Do you know that you have another one?'

"He was like, 'Look if you don't want me to continue doing your hair you can leave'.

"Because anyone who has dealt with alopecia or finding bald patches, sometimes you're like, 'No one go near my hair'.

"I know it seems like a real vain thing... it's the worst finding a patch, especially spending the last two years growing one out and growing my hair.

“I was like, 'You are finishing my hair Conor', and thank God he did because look at it, it looks great.

"And I'm very lucky my bald patch once again is in a position where it's hidden so it's something I can kind of deal with and not have people be like, 'Is that a bald patch that she has?'

"And I'm so lucky that he found and I was with Conor because anyone who follows him knows how funny he is.

"F***ing best person to get delivered bad news from because he just made me feel so much better about the whole thing."

Roz was candid about her alopecia, showing the spot to followers and admitting: “Ok, it’s not actually great.

"It is on the top of my head, luckily I’m tall and most people can’t see that anyway.

"After my day of feeling sorry for myself from tomorrow, I plan on making light of it no matter how big the patch gets.

"But once again, if you do see it… just carry on.

"I’d appreciate not really feeling like it’s noticeable.”

She admitted she was “sickened” to learn the condition had returned.

"Absolutely sickened. I hate that when I can't control my stress this happens,” she captioned her Instagram Stories.