Roy Keane takes after Rod Stewart as he buys ‘luxurious’ pad near Aviva Stadium

Roy Keane has snapped up a plush new pad in Ireland’s most luxurious residential development – and Rod Stewart is now his neighbour.

The former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain bought an apartment overlooking the Aviva Stadium in Ballsbridge – “the capital’s most desirable” neighbourhood – with his wife Theresa Doyle just before Christmas, the Irish Times reports.

Their swanky new home is one of 215 units in Lansdowne Place ranging between €825,000 and a cool €6.5 million.

The “prestigious” development in the heart of Dublin 4 sits on a 6.8-acre site which formerly hosted the Berkeley Court Hotel and Jurys Hotel.

It boasts a host of exclusive one, two, and three-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses and duplex townhouses.

Residents are treated to an array of lush amenities at the Chartered Land development, including a private cinema, gym, wellness centre with a sauna and steam room, and a 24-hour concierge service.

Keane and his family are currently based in Cheshire, where they live in a 9,500sq ft mansion in Hale which he and Theresa bought in 2005 for around £3.2m.

However, the football legend regularly travels home for sporting events in Dublin and Cork and also makes time to visit his mother’s home in Rathpeacon outside Cork city.

His new pad reportedly has a stunning view of the nearby Aviva Stadium from the balcony, meaning Keane won’t have to go too far to get a glimpse of any matches or concerts that take place at the world class venue.

According to the Irish Times, Keane declined to comment about the major splurge through his solicitor Comyn Kelleher Tobin, which handled the purchase.

It is not yet known if he intends to use the apartment for himself or if it will be an investment property.

If Keane decides to keep the flat for personal use, he will be in good company at Lansdowne Place, as his neighbours include British rocker Rod Stewart, who reportedly bought an apartment at the complex so he could lounge on his balcony and watch “crowds on a Saturday afternoon”.

The singer told the Daily Telegraph he has been "looking for a house there for some time" and that he loves the social life over here.

"I love the pubs in Dublin. So I hope to move in during the next six months," he said.

Other buyers at Lansdowne Place include Ming-Wai Lau, a son of Joseph Lau, one of the richest people in Asia, and Irvine Laidlaw, a Scottish businessman and former member of the House of Lords.