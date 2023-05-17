Rosanna Davison’s husband Wes Quirke surprises her on ninth wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot back in 2014 and have since welcomed three adorable children.

Rosanna Davison has paid tribute to her husband Wesley Quirke on their ninth wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the former Miss World shared some throwback photos from their big day almost a decade ago as she dedicated some heartfelt words to her husband.

“Nine years... There’s nobody else I’d rather stand beside at toddler bath-time getting soaked… and do this thing called LIFE with! Always and forever,” she wrote, tagging Wes in the post.

Rosanna later hopped on to her Instagram stories to reveal how the pair celebrated their anniversary in an understated way.

The mum-of-three admitted that they were “so busy” that they struggled to find time to mark the occasion.

However, Wes still wanted to make sure celebrations were in order and surprised Rosanna with a bottle of Moet champagne to enjoy in the garden after the kids went to bed.

“We’ve been so busy with work and kids that we didn’t actually get around to planning anything for our wedding anniversary but my lovely husband just surprised me with this little set-up,” the 39-year-old told her followers as she showed off the setting for the festivities.

“Babas all went to bed at 6.30,” she added just as Wes began to pour out the bubbly.

Rosanna and Wes said “I do” at a star-studded ceremony at the Powerscourt Hotel, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow in May 2014.

The happy couple were joined by their close friends including Roz Purcell, Pippa O’Connor, and Brian Ormond, while Hozier performed a set on their big day.

And of course, Rosanna’s musician father Chris de Burgh was there to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Rosanna and Wes have also become parents to three little ones during their nine-year marriage – three-year-old Sophia, whom they welcomed via gestational surrogate in 2019, and two-year-old twin boys, Hugo and Oscar.