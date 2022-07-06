Rosanna Davison welcomes ‘historic’ and ‘incredibly exciting’ surrogacy report
Rosanna Davison has shown her support the report of the joint Oireachtas Committee on International Surrogacy, hailing it as an “historic” move for Irish families with children born through surrogacy.
The report includes 32 recommendations, including a call for both parents of a child born through an international surrogacy agreement to be legally recognised as parents.
The committee is also calling for all international surrogates to be financially and legally protected.
Former Miss World Rosanna, who welcomed her first child Sophia through a gestational surrogate back in 2019, said that the news is a “relief” for families like her own.
“This is a huge, historic, emotional and incredibly exciting day for my family and hundreds of families across Ireland with children born through surrogacy,” she said on The Pat Kenny Show.
“Like many of them, we dreamt of having a baby. It didn’t work out in the traditional way, so we went down the surrogacy route.
“You don’t’ choose surrogacy lightly either but we were successful and I suppose we just felt we would deal with the legal challenges along the way as they happened.
“But with this set of recommendations, it paves the way for other couples to be able to pursue surrogacy and not face the challenges we have faced.
“So, it’s huge. It’s historic.”
Rosanna, who also shared twin boys Hugo and Oscar with her husband Wes Quirke, is currently not recognised by the Irish State as Sophia’s legal guardian.
“I have two twin boys, Hugo and Oscar, born naturally in 2020 and I was dreading the day I would have to have the conversation with Sophia and explain to her that not only did I not carry her, but she is not seen as equal to them in the eyes of the law despite them being siblings and despite them all being my biological children,” she said.
“I feel now I can explain all that to her when she is older, and the time is right but I won’t have to know that she is growing up feeling unequal to her brother.
“There are so many different reasons why we are celebrating today and why it is so important for Irish children and Irish families and also for the women and men in future who will go down the surrogacy route.
“It’s an historic day and it is such a relief to know we have got to this point,” she added.
