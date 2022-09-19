Rosanna Davison shares sweet birthday tribute to husband Wes Quirke
The couple have been married since 2014 and are proud parents to three gorgeous children: Sophia (two), and twin boys, Hugo and Oscar (one).
Rosanna Davison has shared a sweet tribute to her husband Wes Quirke online as he celebrated his birthday over the weekend.
The couple have been married since 2014 and are proud parents to three gorgeous children: Sophia (two), and twin boys, Hugo and Oscar (one).
Wes celebrated his 38th birthday on Saturday and Rosanna took to Instagram to mark the occasion.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
She posted a video montage of some of the couple’s most cherished memories, from their wedding day, holidays together, and welcoming their kids.
Captioning the romantic clip, the Dubliner wrote: “Happy birthday my love. Sixteen years of fun, adventures, travel and laughter… Here’s to another year of health and happiness together.
“Thank you for everything @wesquirke, most of all our beautiful babies. There’s nobody else I’d rather change nappies with #superdad”
Friends and followers flocked to the comments section to wish Wes a happy birthday.
“Awe this is so cute, Happy Birthday Wesley,” one person wrote.
Read more
Another said: “Happy Birthday @wesquirke, hope you’ve had a fab day Xx.”
While a third chimed in: “Beautiful couple, happy birthday.”
And a fourth added: “Happy birthday x you're a lucky man.”
Rosanna was set to celebrate Wes’ big day with a lavish birthday dinner on Saturday night, but unfortunately, they had to cancel their plans after their son Hugo fell ill.
Taking to her stories, she explained: “Got dressed up and ready for my husband Wes Quirke's birthday dinner tonight but Hugo developed a temperature just before bedtime and wanted his mama... So it's jammies, Calpol and cuddles instead.”
Today's Headlines
Freedom | Adnan Syed to be released as conviction for murder of Hae Min Lee overturned
Harassment allegations | Eoghan Harris and wife Gwen Halley will not face criminal charges over tweets
'Active investigation' | Four arrested in connection with the murder of Lee Slattery in Limerick in 2010
Painful memories | Bono recalls how his mother Iris ‘was never spoken of again’ after sudden death
remanded | Dublin prison officer charged with drug offences following €144k cannabis seizure
Missing Person | Family of missing Galway man Jason Fallon (23) ‘concerned for his welfare’
Horror collision | Sheep killed and man injured as car overturns in M6 motorway crash
'Sex act' | Cleaner at Covid contact tracing centre followed man into bathroom and masturbated
REVEALED | Johnny Morrissey: Kinahan enforcer and wife Nicola were ‘neighbours from hell’
Neighbours from cell | Enoch Burke gets new prison neighbour - Alleged Kinahan gangster Declan ‘Mr Nobody’ Brady