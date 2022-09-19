Rosanna Davison shares sweet birthday tribute to husband Wes Quirke

The couple have been married since 2014 and are proud parents to three gorgeous children: Sophia (two), and twin boys, Hugo and Oscar (one).

Rosanna Davison and Wesley Quirke and their new identical twins Hugo and Oscar

Rosanna Davison has shared a sweet tribute to her husband Wes Quirke online as he celebrated his birthday over the weekend.

The couple have been married since 2014 and are proud parents to three gorgeous children: Sophia (two), and twin boys, Hugo and Oscar (one).

Wes celebrated his 38th birthday on Saturday and Rosanna took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

She posted a video montage of some of the couple’s most cherished memories, from their wedding day, holidays together, and welcoming their kids.

Captioning the romantic clip, the Dubliner wrote: “Happy birthday my love. Sixteen years of fun, adventures, travel and laughter… Here’s to another year of health and happiness together.

“Thank you for everything @wesquirke, most of all our beautiful babies. There’s nobody else I’d rather change nappies with #superdad”

Friends and followers flocked to the comments section to wish Wes a happy birthday.

“Awe this is so cute, Happy Birthday Wesley,” one person wrote.

Rosanna Davison and Wes Quirke

Another said: “Happy Birthday @wesquirke, hope you’ve had a fab day Xx.”

While a third chimed in: “Beautiful couple, happy birthday.”

And a fourth added: “Happy birthday x you're a lucky man.”

Rosanna was set to celebrate Wes’ big day with a lavish birthday dinner on Saturday night, but unfortunately, they had to cancel their plans after their son Hugo fell ill.

Taking to her stories, she explained: “Got dressed up and ready for my husband Wes Quirke's birthday dinner tonight but Hugo developed a temperature just before bedtime and wanted his mama... So it's jammies, Calpol and cuddles instead.”