Rosanna Davison says she always wears make-up after photographer called her ‘ugly’

‘I remember sort of laughing along but being absolutely heartbroken’

Rosanna Davison has revealed that she always wears make-up after a photographer called her ugly while she was working on a photo shoot in London.

Even though the comment was made more than 20 years ago, the model and mum-of-three admitted that it still had an effect.

"It wasn’t meant in a mean way but yeah, I don’t really tend to go on the internet without make-up. It got me thinking about why that is,” she said during a recent Q&A session.

Rosanna recalled how she was working on a photoshoot in London shortly after Miss World when the photographer approached her and said, "Oh, you’re actually really photogenic. You looked quite ugly when you came in without make-up."

"I was young, I was in this whole new world. I definitely had imposter syndrome – I probably still do,” she admitted.

"It’s all a way of protecting yourself, and protecting your emotional well-being, or maybe a form of escapism as well."

The model says she now never shows "my natural self" and feels pressure to be "photo-ready" following the jibe when she was just 20-years-of-age.

“And I remember when he said it, I was young. I had issues with my skin in my late teens as well with breakouts.

“I wasn’t brimming with confidence having recently won Miss World at all. I remember sort of laughing along but being absolutely heartbroken and thinking that day when I got home, ‘Okay I never want to have these thoughts again about myself’.”

She went on to say: “Obviously, other people feel the same way and think I’m really ugly without makeup.

“So, if I just wear makeup all the time, never show my face without makeup out in public or to strangers and dye my hair blonde, really blonde, then I will sort of put a mask on and people won’t be able to see the fact that I’m actually quite ugly without makeup. That was my way of thinking as a 20-year-old.”

And while she is comfortable in her natural beauty with friends and family, Rosanna chooses to wear makeup in public, but admitted that she wants to deal with her insecurity before it “starts affecting” her three-year-old daughter Sophia.