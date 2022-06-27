Rosanna Davison says her upbringing helped her talk about fertility struggles

“One of the reasons why I felt so comfortable opening up about our personal fertility journey was because as children we were raised to talk about problems”

Model and author, Rosanna Davison with daughter Sophia who was born via surrogacy. Photo: Instagram

Rosanna Davison has told how she was comfortable talking about her fertility issues because her parents encouraged her to be open as a child.

And she says she learned values from parents Chris and Diane that she hopes to pass on to her own children.

“One of the reasons why I felt so comfortable opening up about our personal fertility journey was because as children we were raised to talk about problems,” she told RSVP Magazine.

“If we had an argument about something we were told to discuss it instead of not talking to each other for days on end.

“We were shown how to be open with each other so that’s one of the values that was instilled in me as a child that I’ve kept today and hope to pass onto my children.

“Obviously at the moment they are sixteen months and two years old so there’s not a lot of reasoning with them but in the future we hope to.

“At the moment we just want them to have a fun and outdoorsy childhood. I want to limit things like screen time and video games because we didn’t have that growing up.”

Rosanna said she was fortunate to have a large family garden growing up and that her parents encouraged her to spend lots of time outdoors.

Musician dad Chris, who had a lot of business and showbiz experience, gave her sound advice after winning Miss World about business, media and finding management, she added.