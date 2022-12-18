Rosanna Davison reveals Christmas was ‘very difficult’ during fertility battle

"There were few years where we were trying to have a family and it wasn’t working out.”

Rosanna Davison has opened up about the years she found Christmas “very difficult” while struggling with infertility.

The mum-of-three gave birth to twins in November 2020 following the birth of her daughter via surrogate the year prior and has been candid about her emotional journey to motherhood.

Over a number of years, the former Miss Ireland suffered 14 early miscarriages and had a fifteenth after daughter Sophia was born.

"There were few years where we were trying to have a family and it wasn’t working out and we were spending a lot of time either dealing with early miscarriages or time spent visiting fertility clinics and specialists,” the former Miss Ireland has now told Goss.ie.

"I used to find Christmas very difficult because it really becomes apparent when you want to have a family but it’s not happening for you that Christmas is so much about children and making it magical for children and Santa visits and the excitement of Christmas for little ones.

“I was just desperate to experience that with my own family. So, I used to do everything to distract myself and throw myself into work,” she revealed.

Rosanna shared a photo of the emotional moment she held Sophia in her arms for the first time. Photo: Rosanna Davison/Instagram

"The Christmas of 2018 going into ’19, I was doing my Master’s, so my dissertation was due mid-January and I was delighted with that because it meant all throughout Christmas I was just sitting at my computer,” she added.

"I didn’t have to be distracted by anything else and even Christmas Day I got up early to write some of my dissertation – it’s crazy to think about.

"But that’s how I dealt with things, just throw myself into some other project and all the distraction of that. So, you only really notice that when you look back at things like that. Human behaviour is quite complex.

“But anyway, this year we’re really enjoying everything and this year we’re going to as many Santa experiences as possible and we have another Santa visit next week and really just soaking it all up with them. It’s been lovely.

"They get so excited,” Rosanna said.

The star also opened up about her relationship with her surrogate and her work to help relocate her and her family from Kyiv in Ukraine when the war broke out.

"They’ve just settled in to life in Ireland really well,” she told Goss.ie.

"Our surrogate’s partner recently celebrated her birthday and sent me a message saying how grateful she is to not only us, but to Ireland in general – to the Irish people, and the Irish government for giving them this opportunity.”