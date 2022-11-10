Rosanna Davison praises ‘brave’ Jennifer Aniston for revealing IVF struggles

"Like many others, her journey didn’t end as she hoped but her honesty will help so many to feel less alone.”

Model and author, Rosanna Davison with daughter Sophia who was born via surrogacy. Photo: Instagram

Rosanna Davison has praised “brave” Jennifer Aniston for opening up about IVF treatment.

The Hollywood star recently revealed her struggles to have children, saying “the ship has sailed” despite numerous attempts.

Rosanna Davison, who has been open about her own experience with IVF in the past, celebrated the Friends actress on Instagram.

Calling her a “brave lady,” she cheered Jennifer on for opening up “about her difficult IVF journey as she tried to start a family and I love her even more for this.”

She added: "Like many others, her journey didn’t end as she hoped but her honesty will help so many to feel less alone.

"By sharing our stories, we can support others.”

Jennifer Aniston has noted that she will elaborate more fully on her experience in the future: "I’m going to (write a book) one day," she said. Photo: Getty/James Devaney/GC Images — © GC Images

Rosanna often shares her experience of being a mum of three online, including her emotional journey to motherhood through surrogacy before conceiving twins.

Over a number of years, the former Miss Ireland suffered 14 early miscarriages and had a fifteenth after daughter Sophia was born via surrogate.

She and husband Wesley Quirke were then delighted to learn they had conceived twin baby boys, who they named Hugo and Oscar.

Jennifer confessed her fertility struggles for the first time to Allure, after decades of speculation that the star was pregnant – or that her marriage ended as she was too career-focused to have children.

JEN — © Toronto Star via Getty Images

“My late 30s, 40s, I'd gone through really hard sh*t,” Jennifer (53) told Allure.

"And if it wasn't for going through that, I would've never become who I was meant to be.

"I was trying to get pregnant,” she admitted.

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it," she says.

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.

"I have zero regrets," she said.

"I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, 'Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.' I don’t have to think about that anymore."

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston also addressed some of the rumours about her divorce from Pitt and denied the narrative that she “just cared about [her] career” instead of wanting to start a family with him.

“God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” the Morning Show star said.

“And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.”

She criticised the narrative, adding: “It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Last year, Justin Theroux opened up about his 2018 divorce from Aniston in a candid interview with Esquire and said they have “remained friends”.

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he said. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship.

“Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

Aniston was also previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.