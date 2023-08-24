Rosanna Davison ‘excited’ and ‘anxious’ as twin sons start pre-school

First day at school can be a traumatic moment for both youngsters and parents alike, something Rosanna referenced in her post.

Rosanna Davison’s twins were heading off for their first day of pre-school this week and the proud mum took to Instagram to share some sweet snaps as the gang departed.

"The big day has arrived! There were tears from Hugo but the others were so excited. Hugo is very attached to me and cries even when I walk out of the room at home, so I've been most anxious about him,” she wrote.

Sophia's first day in pre-school

"Strange to get back to a quiet house. Looking forward to hearing all about their first day when I collect them in a few hours. Very proud mum today.”

Rosanna chalked the special moment on a wooden board to mark the occasion. The former Miss World previously posted about the build up to the big day and the preparations involved.

“Their little uniforms are labelled, folded and laid out for tomorrow… their new school bags are packed… new pencil cases full of colourful crayons.

Rosanna with kids in Powerscourt

"I’m a bit wobbly today thinking about the magical baby years slowly coming to an end.

" I’ll have three in preschool from tomorrow and a quiet house for the first time in almost four years.

"But they’re starting an exciting new adventure and they’re ready for it. I’m so excited for them. Big hugs to those of you feeling the same,” Rosanna added.

The model enjoyed the rugby over the weekend with her famous dad, Chris de Burgh, and thanked her other half for minding their little ones.

“Shout out to my fantastic husband Wes for taking over daddy duties and going solo with the bedtime routine,” Rosanna told her followers, adding that after a day of playing in the garden the kids should be easy to put to bed.

“It’s just nice to get out. I drove and parked nearby, so I will probably be home in my jammies by just after eight. Still nice to get a bit of time away,” Rosanna added.