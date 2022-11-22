Rosanna Davison ‘deeply grateful’ for surrogacy as daughter Sophia turns 3

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sophia, via gestational surrogate in Kyiv back in November 2019.

Rosanna shared a photo of the emotional moment she held Sophia in her arms for the first time. Photo: Rosanna Davison/Instagram

Rosanna Davison has said she has a “lot to be thankful for” as she celebrated her daughter’s third birthday on Monday.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Sophia, via gestational surrogate in Kyiv, Ukraine back in November 2019.

Shortly after Sophia was born, Rosanna fell pregnant with twin boys and gave birth to Hugo and Oscar in November 2020.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to mark her little girl’s third birthday by sharing an emotional photo of her holding Sophia for the first time next to a snap of the mother-daughter duo on Sophia’s first day of preschool.

Rosanna wrote: “The moment I became a mum and held our newborn daughter for the first time this day three years ago, after what had been a rollercoaster of a surrogacy journey. Words can't describe the joy and exhilaration!”

She also praised her “remarkable” surrogate Anastasiia Berezan for bringing Sophia into the world, adding that she feels “deeply grateful” that surrogacy is possible.

“Feeling deeply grateful to live in a world where medical and reproductive science has made surrogacy possible (and so many other kinds of fertility treatments), that there are remarkable women like @berezan94anastasia willing to help others make their family dreams come true, and that safe, regulated surrogacy with equality for Irish children born through international surrogacy is imminent.

“This is about children like my genetic daughter being granted the same legal rights as her brothers and me finally being rightfully recognised as her legal mother.”

She added: “There is a lot to be thankful for today. Happy third birthday to my dream girl with the dream curls.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to wish Sophia a happy birthday and share their love for Rosanna’s adorable photos.

