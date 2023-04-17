Rosanna Davison celebrates 39th birthday by changing ‘giant dirty nappies’

The birthday girl spent her Sunday afternoon pretending to be a tourist in Dublin with husband Wes Quirke

Rosanna Davison kicked off her 39th birthday celebrations with an outdoor photoshoot in a designer dress this morning.

The former Miss World stepped out into her garden in a royal blue glittery Nadine Merabi frock worth €356 to mark her big day as she posed with balloons.

In a hilarious video, she held up balloons in the shape of the numbers 3 and 9 and lip synched along to audio of a baby giggling before jokingly pushing the ‘9’ balloon out of the way to show that she’s a child at heart.

The mum-of-three completed her glam look with a pair of white strappy heels and a a curly blow dry.

The birthday girl spent her Sunday afternoon pretending to be a tourist in Dublin with husband Wes Quirke, with the pair spending a “blissful few hours” in the city centre without their children – Sophia, Hugo, and Oscar – in tow.

They made their way to the Guinness Storehouse for some creamy pints, feeling “pretty wild” as they knocked back a few drinks at the attraction’s Gravity Bar.

Afterwards, the couple headed for lunch together in The Westbury Hotel, which is tucked away just off Grafton Street.

Rosanna took to her Instagram stories shortly before 9am on Monday morning to tell her followers about her busy day that began at the eye-watering time of 5.30am.

“So far on my birthday, which kicked off at half five this morning (thanks Hugo), I've had the pleasure of cleaning two giant, dirty nappies (thanks boys), disinfecting and cleaning out the fridge, dropping Sophia to school,” she said.

“But I am feeling very lucky and very grateful to have a happy, healthy family; to have a fantastic husband who’s made the day so special so far; to have just health and happiness. That’s all you can ask for in life.

“And the sun is out now so I’m looking forward to enjoying the day.”

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Feeling very thankful for our health and happiness. Life is all about feeling grateful for whatever you have, being present with the people you love, and finding happiness in the most normal, everyday things.”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to wish the model a happy birthday, with broadcaster Lorraine Keane writing: “So funny and so beautiful, inside and out. Happy birthday Rosie.”

James Patrice said: “Happy Birthday gal!”

Former Fair City star Jenny Dixon added: “Happy happy birthday!!!”

While singer Lyra chimed in: "Happy birthday lovely."