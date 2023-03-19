Rosanna Davison and other Irish celebs celebrate their mums on Mother’s Day

“Mums to be, grandmothers and mother figures in all capacities (I was a dog mum first!) and thinking of those hoping to become mums and those missing their mums,” she said.

Rosanna Davison with her twin sons Hugo and Oscar

Irish celebrities have been sharing sweet tributes on social media to celebrate Mother’s Day today.

Model and writer Rosanna Davison shared a post online in which she said her mother Diane de Burgh was “everything I aspire to be as a mother”.

In the picture, Ms Davison and her mother are wearing matching cream knit jumpers and check trousers.

“Matching 1980s style, Happy Mother’s Day to our queen,” she said.

“The most kind, supportive and loving mum and grandmother to Sophia, Hugo and Oscar.

“We all absolutely adore you. And we simply wouldn’t have survived the last few years with three babas at home without your help.”

Ms Davison also wished a happy Mother’s Day to “mother figures in all capacities”.

“Mums to be, grandmothers and mother figures in all capacities (I was a dog mum first!) and thinking of those hoping to become mums and those missing their mums,” she said.

“Today can be difficult for lots of people for different reasons.”

Ms Davison has spoken publicly many times about her and her husband Wes Quirke’s fertility struggles.

The couple welcomed their first daughter Sophia via surrogate three years ago before naturally conceiving twins Oscar and Hugo.

Dancing with the Stars Judge Arthur Gourounlian also shared a post in tribute to his mother Maria.

“Happy Sunday you gorgeous people. Here's to all the INCREDIBLE mamas out there Happy Mother's Day,” he said.

“A huge and special Happy Mother's Day to my idol, my hero to the person who taught me everything.”

Mr Gourounlian and his husband Brian Dowling welcomed their first child via surrogate last September, a baby girl named Blake.

Pippa O’Connor’s husband Brian Ormond also shared a series of pictures online with the couple’s three children, Ollie, Louis and Billy.

“To the most loving and caring mom we could ask for - thank you for everything you do for us. In the words of Louis ‘thank you for bringing us to nice places’; Ollie ‘thank you mom for all the nice things you buy us’; Billy…’moma-more’,” he said.

“We love you so much.”

O’Connor, founder of fashion collection Poco, also shared a message on Instagram for all those grieving their mothers.

Pippa's mother Louise Mullen died unexpectedly in 2014 at the age of 61.

"Thinking of our mums in heaven,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vogue Williams wished her “gorgeous mama” Sandra Wilson a Happy Mother’s Day.

The Howth native and podcast host said: “I may have been a nightmare between the ages of 14-18 but we’re the best of pals now, love you.”

The TV presenter has three children with her husband Spencer Matthews: Theodore, Gigi and Otto.