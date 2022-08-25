Rosanna Davison ‘a bit shaky’ as daughter Sophia starts pre-school
Rosanna Davison has admitted that she’s “trying to hold myself together” on her daughter Sophia’s first day at pre-school.
The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke share three children: Sophia (2), and twin boys Hugo and Oscar (1).
Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Rosanna told her followers that it was a “special day” because Sophia was starting pre-school.
She shared a photo of a chalkboard which had all the details about Sophia’s big day and listed the aspect of pre-school she was most excited about – which was making new friends.
Rosanna captioned the photo: “It's a special day for my baby girl and I'm trying to hold myself together.”
The 38-year-old then shared some videos from the car after dropping her little girl off at school, explaining that the pair had an emotional goodbye.
“I can't believe the first day of school is finally here,” she began.
“We just dropped Sophia off and she was actually fine she was really excited going in, cried a little bit when we walked away.
“But to be honest with you I think I was a little bit shakier than her so hopefully, she'll be fine.
“I'll obviously be there to collect her in a few hours' time.
“Any time I feel a bit sad that my baby has started school I remind myself I still have two one-year-olds at home so it's by no means going to be a quiet household.
Read more
“But if you're doing the same today, tomorrow or over the next few days then the very best of luck.
“I think once the first couple of days are done then it will hopefully get a little bit easier.”
The Dubliner later shared a photo with Sophia in her school uniform ahead of her first day.
The mother-daughter duo posed in front of their front door while holding up the chalkboard sign.
Captioning the post, Rosanna wrote: “Big day for my baby girl… first day of preschool. She was very excited, I was a bit shaky. Good luck to all of the parents & children doing the same over the next few days!”
Today's Headlines
disgrace | Criminal Gavin Quinn who tried to ‘butcher’ garda is released from prison just weeks after being sentenced
In the ring | Conor McGregor celebrates Black Forge success by flashing initialled jewellery
'finding Michael' | Vogue Williams ‘so proud’ of husband Spencer for Mount Everest doc on tragic brother
Drugs bust | Three quizzed after cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy worth more than €122k seized
young at heart | Una Healy reveals how she takes ‘each day as it comes’ after turning 40
bailed | Man accused of raiding banks with ‘this is a robbery' note and making gun threats
holiday hellraiser | ‘Irish' man whose boozy antics in New Zealand made global headlines is found dead at age 29
door open? | Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool ARE weighing up transfer options
tragedy | Woman dies in single vehicle road traffic accident in Co Cork
price shocker | SSE Airtricity announce crippling hikes in electricity and gas prices