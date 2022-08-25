Rosanna Davison ‘a bit shaky’ as daughter Sophia starts pre-school

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke share three children: Sophia (2), and twin boys Hugo and Oscar (1).

Rosanna shared some photos from Sophia's first day on Instagram

Rosanna Davison has admitted that she’s “trying to hold myself together” on her daughter Sophia’s first day at pre-school.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke share three children: Sophia (2), and twin boys Hugo and Oscar (1).

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Rosanna told her followers that it was a “special day” because Sophia was starting pre-school.

She shared a photo of a chalkboard which had all the details about Sophia’s big day and listed the aspect of pre-school she was most excited about – which was making new friends.

Rosanna captioned the photo: “It's a special day for my baby girl and I'm trying to hold myself together.”

The 38-year-old then shared some videos from the car after dropping her little girl off at school, explaining that the pair had an emotional goodbye.

“I can't believe the first day of school is finally here,” she began.

“We just dropped Sophia off and she was actually fine she was really excited going in, cried a little bit when we walked away.

“But to be honest with you I think I was a little bit shakier than her so hopefully, she'll be fine.

“I'll obviously be there to collect her in a few hours' time.

“Any time I feel a bit sad that my baby has started school I remind myself I still have two one-year-olds at home so it's by no means going to be a quiet household.

“But if you're doing the same today, tomorrow or over the next few days then the very best of luck.

“I think once the first couple of days are done then it will hopefully get a little bit easier.”

The Dubliner later shared a photo with Sophia in her school uniform ahead of her first day.

The mother-daughter duo posed in front of their front door while holding up the chalkboard sign.

Captioning the post, Rosanna wrote: “Big day for my baby girl… first day of preschool. She was very excited, I was a bit shaky. Good luck to all of the parents & children doing the same over the next few days!”