Rory Cowan urges soup kitchens to move indoors to save homeless from drug dealers

“A lot of these drug dealers are going down to the soup kitchens looking for people who owe them money, and then they’re beating them up”

Rory Cowan hands out more than €500 a month to people who are homeless and relying on street kitchens. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

TV star Rory Cowan is urging soup kitchens to move indoors to allow homeless people some dignity when they’re getting free meals – but also protect them from drug dealers and other criminals.

The star, who played Rory in Mrs Brown’s Boys and is now on air as Bosco in Fair City, also wants more monitoring of volunteers involved in soup kitchens as he claims “anyone without any vetting can rock up and set one up”.

Kind-hearted Rory also reveals that he sets two ten euro notes aside each day and hands them out to random homeless people.

“There are about 20 soup kitchens in Dublin and they should all be moved indoors,” he pleads.

“With drug dealers, they will take advantage of where people are. A lot of these drug dealers are going down to the soup kitchens looking for people who owe them money, and then they’re beating them up and harassing them and other people.

“When you get to that stage where there’s criminals involved, they don’t care, they’ll take advantage of anything. So if soup kitchens are doing good work, they’ll take advantage. They also attract some prostitution.

“If it is attracting drug dealers and prostitution and all the other stuff... and they’re hanging around before and after the soup kitchens are operating, it does wreck an area.

“I think it’s very easy to fix and the soup kitchens can continue doing their good work.”

Families queue up at The Lending Hand, a soup kitchen feeding up 300 people every Monday evening on College Green in Dublin city centre. Niall Carson/PA Wire

Rory (64) believes homeless people should be treated with more dignity.

“I do think it’s terrible that we have a homeless situation where people are on the streets and they’re begging,” he rages.

“But it has been left to people to feed them on the street, and because there’s too much other bad sh*t that goes on, I think maybe the homeless kitchens should be moved indoors.

“Just leaving them there to come up and feed them, because there’s others who will take advantage of them and the plight they’re in.

“I don’t think protecting the homeless is just giving them food. I think you can’t just have them on the street.”

He adds: “If I was homeless, how embarrassing would that be for me to sit on the street and eat that food. I think that’s awful.

“They should have somewhere they can be indoors, and warm also. A lot of the soup kitchens are and that’s they way it should be.

“You can’t just say ‘they’re on the street, leave them there – they’re being fed, we don’t have to worry about them anymore, its fine’ Its not f**king fine.”

Rory recently heard on the radio a businesswoman complain about her premises being soiled by human waste left by people queuing at soup kitchens.

Homeless people on Dublin's Henry Street today. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin

“She was saying if you want to clean up the city, you have to close the soup kitchens,” he recalls.

“She explained she was being intimidated and had to clean up sh*t and p*ss every day in doorways before she starts work and if she says anything they’d say they’ll record it and put it on social media.

“It’s not the fault with the soup kitchens themselves; they’re all well-minded people and they’re good minded people they want to feed.”

He says there should be more monitoring of those involved.

“It appears anybody can set up a soup kitchen or work in a soup kitchen or just rock up and put down a table and just start handing out food, and you don’t know the background of any of them,” he says.

“You don’t know their aims. Most would be fine but there have been recent incidents and accusations involving some organisers.

“You should maybe vet people who are getting into the charity business.”

He tries to involve himself in local charities where he lives and also reveals he has a routine of giving €20 a day to homeless people.

“What I do every day is I have two ten euro notes and I go out. The first two that I see they get €10 each. That’s like €140 a week or just over €500 a month,” he says.

“You don’t just hand them the money, you chat to them and ask how they’re keeping. You see other people treating them badly, and other homeless people as well trying to get their patch. You see it and say ‘What can we do, this is getting out of hand’.

“A lot recognise me, saying ‘Howya Rory’. Of course they do. It’s nice. There was one young fellow who came up to me outside Drury Street car park and he said ‘you gave me €20 before’. I asked ‘did you buy food with it?’. He said ‘I did’.

“He put his hand out. I said with a bit of a chuckle ‘do you want to eat again?’. ‘Yeah I do’. I gave the poor lad his €20.”