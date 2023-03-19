Rory Cowan says no to Mrs Brown’s Boys return as he signs new Fair City contract

The Dubliner is best known for playing Rory Brown on the sitcom between 2011 and 2017 but joined the cast of Fair City in 2019, where he has been playing John Bosco Walsh ever since.

Actor Rory Cowan has said that he won’t be touring with the Mrs Brown’s Boys cast this summer as he has recently signed an exciting new contract.

The Dubliner is best known for playing Rory Brown on the sitcom between 2011 and 2017 but joined the cast of Fair City in 2019, where he has been playing John Bosco Walsh ever since.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, he announced that he would not be joining Brendan O’Carroll and the rest of the Mrs Brown’s Boys favourites on their UK tour this summer.

Rory explained that he’s “very happy” with his role on Fair City and recently signed a contract that will see him remain in the fictional Carrigstown until the end of this year at least.

He wrote: “I’m getting a lot of messages asking if I’m going back on tour with Mrs Brown’s Boys this summer. No I’m not.

“I live in Carrigstown in Fair City on RTÉ One now. I’ve recently signed a contract that will see me living there until the end of 2023 at least.

“James Larkin Court, where the Browns live is an old memory. But if you see them on their tour, at their meet and greets after each show, tell them I said hello”.

He then sang Fair City’s praises as he shared a photo of himself posing with the show’s iconic “Fáilte go dtí An Charraig/Welcome to Carrigstown” sign.

“And I should point out that I love living in Carrigstown and hope to be living there for a long time to come,” Rory said.

“All my neighbours and friends in Fair City are lovely and I’m very happy living there”.

Rory previously spoke about the possibility of returning to Mrs Brown’s Boys, saying that he would only reprise his role if it didn’t clash with his Fair City commitments.

“If ever I was to go back to Mrs Brown, I’d just walk in on Agnes and say, ‘Mammy, I’m home’, and not say another thing. Now that would be funny!” he told the Irish Mirror last year.

“But right now, I am very happy in Fair City. I couldn’t do anything without checking with RTE or Fair City, who I am contracted to. But I never had a row with Brendan and agree with everything he says about our time on the show.

“I’d fully agree with Brendan. I’d say never say never. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”