Ronan Keating’s son Jack reveals his ‘best dinner date’ is baby daughter Maya
Ronan Keating’s son Jack Keating has revealed his “best dinner date” is his baby daughter Maya, who was born earlier this year.
Sharing an adorable pic of the pair together with his followers on Instagram, the clearly besotted first-time dad and reality TV star smiles at the camera while cuddling his daughter.
His mum Yvonne commented underneath: "My heart!!" while stepmum Storm Keating added a series of love heart emojis.
Fellow Love Islander Coco Lodge added: "So cute".
Jack, who appeared on last year's Love Island, co-parents baby Maya with Keely Iqbal, who gave birth back in March.
Keely revealed her daughter's name and the meaning behind it in an Instagram Q&A earlier this year.
The artist wrote: "Her name is Maya Ann Keating. Ann was my mum's name. She watches Maya from heaven."
Jack previously explained that while he and Keely are not in a relationship, he is "looking forward to co-parenting" with her.
"I am delighted to announce the birth of my little girl," Jack told The Sun at the time of Maya's birth.
"Her mother and I have decided to keep her identity private for now and we ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time.
"My daughter's mother and I are not together, however we look forward to co-parenting and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs."
"This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already," he continued.
