Ronan Keating’s older brother Ciaran to be laid to rest in Co Mayo on Thursday

Mr Keating was travelling with his wife to watch their son play for Cork City in Sligo when the collision occurred

The details have been announced for the funeral of Ciarán Keating, the brother Boyzone frontman Ronan Keating, who tragically died following a road traffic collision on Sunday.

Mr Keating, who was aged in his 50s and from Louisburgh, was travelling with his wife Annemarie to watch their son, Ruairí, play for Cork City in Sligo when the collision with another vehicle occurred at around 3.35pm.

He suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the N5 at Ballymiles. Annemarie, a secondary school teacher, was taken to Mayo University Hospital for treatment for injuries that are understood to be non-life threatening.

The male driver of the second vehicle is receiving treatment in hospital for serious injuries.

A death notice on Rip.ie has confirmed that a funeral mass will take place for Mr Keating in Louisburgh on Thursday morning.

The notice says he was the “dearly loved husband of Annemarie, devoted father of Conall, Ruairí and Aisling and adoring grandpa to Bobbi, May, Reggie, Archie T. and Sonnie”.

"Ciarán is predeceased by his beloved mother Marie, father-in-law Kevin, brothers-in-law Colm, Joey and Shane. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family, his father Gerry, mother-in-law Claire, sister Linda, brothers Gerard, Gary and Ronan, daughters-in-law Amilia, and Emily, Aisling's partner Matthew, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many many friends,” the death notice says.

"Ciarán will lie in repose at Sweeney's Funeral Home, Louisburgh on Wednesday (July 19th) from 5.00pm, concluding with Vigil Prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am, walking to St. Patrick's Church Louisburgh for 12 noon Mass of the Resurrection.”

Ronan Keating’s Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy offered his sympathies to the Keating family and paid tribute to Ciaran for the support he showed for the band when they were starting out.

"I can't comprehend the loss and devastation of my brother @rokeating and all the Keating family, all my family are praying and thinking of our Keating family right now,” he wrote on social media.

"Ciaran from the early days you toured with us, you were a great guide on our journey in the early days. You helped and supported us young innocent kids.

"Take your place in heaven buddy with your Mam Marie."

In a statement, the Marie Keating Foundation said: “The whole team and board of the Marie Keating Foundation are devastated to learn of the tragic death of Ciaran Keating.

“Together with his family, Ciaran established the foundation following the death of his mother Marie to breast cancer 25 years ago.

“Ciaran was such a great supporter of our work and often acted as relief driver of our mobile information unit in the West when time allowed. He joined us recently to celebrate 25 years of the foundation at our annual celebrity golf classic in the K Club.

"Our deepest sympathies are extended to his wife Annemarie, his children Ruairí, Conall and Ashling Marie, his father Gerry, to his brothers Gerard, Gary and Ronan and to his sister, our friend and colleague Linda, and his extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.”

Cork City FC also offered its sympathies in a statement: “All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating. We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course.”

Ciaran Keating and his family relocated from Dublin to Mayo around 15 years ago. His death has caused widespread shock and sorrow in the area.

He is understood to have worked as a car salesman and previously ran Maxwells bar in Lecanvey.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed Sunday’s fatal collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford garda station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.