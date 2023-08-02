Ronan Keating's daughter says she wants to ‘make it on my own’ as horse riding star

“There’s a lot of negativity with people saying, ‘Oh, you’re only this because of so and so.”

Ali Keating is aiming to become Ireland’s next horse riding sensation as she prepares to compete for the very first time in the 2023 Longines Dublin Horse Show.

Ali is the youngest daughter of singer Ronan Keating and his first wife, Yvonne Connolly.

Since it was first held in 1864, the Horse Show has become a Dublin institution, celebrating the best show horses and the best international show jumpers.

“I want to do it in such a way that I can say I did it on my own. I want to stand on my own two feet,” Ali told VIP Magazine.

The event is one of Ireland's largest spectacles, welcoming thousands of people from here and all over the world. Ali has been riding horses for most her life and she’s determined to turn her passion into a long-term career.

Ms Keating has posted numerous photos online with an athletic horse called ‘Captain’ and the two are seen clearing numerous high jumps together

Ronan’s young daughter said that her college degree, which she is set to begin in September, is definitely her back up option in life.

Ali spoke to the magazine for their August publication and she explained how thankful she is for her support system of relatives and friends.

“I love my family and I’m so grateful for everything that I’ve been brought up with and all the amazing people I’m surrounded by.

“But, the horses are something I’m going to try to do on my own. I want to make it, and I want to do it in such a way that I can say I did it on my own.

“There’s a lot of negativity with people saying, ‘Oh, you’re only this because of so and so’, but, I want to stand on my own two feet and know that I put in the hard work and had the determination,” Ali said.

Ms Keating posted one image with ‘Captain’ – clearing a fence -which she captioned:

“A fantastic final outing for Captain prior to @dublinhorseshow , 4th place in the 1.10 workers at Nugentstown show. A big thank you to the Henry family for putting on a lovely show and having Captain and I all teed up for Wednesday week! Next stop Dublin,” Ali said.

She also posted some sweet snaps alongside her boyfriend, jockey Mikey Sheehy, at Royal Ascot. The Dublin Horse Show takes place in the RDS from the 9-13 August.