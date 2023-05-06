Ronan Keating’s daughter Missy unveils exciting new travel adventure

‘I am delighted to finally announce what I have been working on’

Ronan Keating’s daughter Missy has unveiled her exciting new business that follows her love of travelling.

The singer’s daughter, that he shares with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, announced on Instagram that she has launched Keating Travel as a “new opportunity that “seemed like a match made in heaven”.

“I am delighted to finally announce what I have been working on,” Missy wrote in the post.

“Travelling and exploring new places is something I have always loved. The last year of my life has been full of adventure, so when this new opportunity arrived it seemed like a match made in heaven and I am thrilled to be able to share it with my fellow travel addicts.”

She added: “I will be posting throwbacks and insights to some of the beautiful places myself, family & friends have visited over the years as well as documenting all my future travels. I am so excited for this journey and to experience it with you all.”

The news was greeted with online applause and congratulations from her family including her dad’s wife Storm Keating who declared: “And so it begins… new chapter, new opportunities and the next level of fun and adventure for Missy Moo.

“Excited for you is an understatement - this new venture is a perfect fit and you’re going to smash it sweetheart. Well done & good luck!”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Her sister Ali Keating added: “Proud of you,” alongside clapping hand emojis, while mum Yvonne wished her “Best of luck with this amazing new venture Missy. So proud of you.”

Last month it emerged that that the 22-year-old model, who had been living in Australia for previous last six months, had teased her new travel plans as she reflected on her time down under.

She explained to her followers that in the wake of the pandemic and lockdown, she was determined to make the most of every day and travel as much as she can.

She wrote: “Dear Australia, you beautiful thing. I am so thankful for the experience I have been given living down under.

“Post-Covid my one goal was to travel and live with no regrets... And I have certainly been living by that rule.

“Travelling on my own and truly finding myself has opened a whole new love of 'travel' for me.

“The sense of freedom and adventure it gives is something that will never bore. Sooooo I have embarked on a new chapter... I want to share my 'travel' with you guys on a different level.”

Missy didn't details about how she planned to engage with her followers at the time but it was clear she wasn’t returning home to Ireland.

She signed off her message saying: “Watch this space, something coming very soon.”

Her highlights from her time in Australia included going to her first Formula One race and attending several gigs with plenty of nights out with her pals.

But she had also taken part in charity fundraisers and spent time working in a local café.

Her sister Ali was the first to wish her well on her travels saying: “So happy and excited for you Miss.

“I did the same when I was your age, it was something that shaped me for life,' added someone else while another person wrote: 'Oh What a wonderful experience to be able to spend extended time in beautiful Australia. So lovely to see you having such an amazing time.'

Among the comments was one from the director of travel company Jet Set Lifestyle Group. She wrote, 'we are so so excited for this', suggesting the Missy might have partnered with them for her next adventure.