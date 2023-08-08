Ronan Keating to tour Asia just weeks after tragic death of brother in road crash

The Boyzone star's sibling Ciaran was killed when the car he was travelling in collided with another car at Ballymiles, Co Mayo

Ronan Keating is set to tour Asia again just weeks after performing an emotional musical tribute at the funeral of his brother who was killed in a road crash.

The Boyzone star announced the news on Instagram, writing: “In just over 10 days, get ready to join Ronan on his exciting Asia Tour happening this August.”

The singer will kick off three dates next week starting in Jakarta, Indonesia at the five-star hotel Pullman Jakarta Central Park on August 18.

The next day, Ronan will be heading to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia at the 45,000 square feet musical amphitheatre, Arena of Stars, Resorts World Genting.

The 46-year-old will be finishing off his Asian leg at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on August 20.

The Boyzone star's sibling Ciaran was killed when the car he was travelling in collided with another car at Ballymiles, Co Mayo last month.

Ciaran, a car salesman in his 50s, had been driving to watch his son Ruairi, 28, play football for Cork City when the tragedy occurred.

Hundreds of people from the local community attended the funeral at St Patrick's Church in the small town of Louisburgh in Co Mayo.

Ronan performed an emotional musical tribute of his track This Is Your Song at the funeral.

The song, written after their mother Marie died of cancer in 1998 at the age of 51, contains the lyrics: "You were our friend, walk with you till the end, and one day we'll all sing along, 'cause this is your song."

Before he began singing, he said: "I shouldn't be singing it in these circumstances, but we are and we will."

Ronan also paid tribute to Ciaran's children Aisling, Conall and Ruairi, telling them they had made their father "very proud".

Ronan returned to the stage for his first gig since his brother's passing on July 30.

The Dubliner, who performed at Uptown Festival in Blackheath London, told the crowd: "The rain has finally stopped.

"It's usually the other way round for me when I do these kind of festivals, as soon as I walk onstage the heavens open but I got lucky tonight - someone's looking after me.

"I didn't know if I was going to be here tonight or not, it's been quite a time for our family so thank you so much for giving me this warm welcome and I hope we'll get through this one together - this will be a special one."