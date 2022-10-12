Ronan Keating surprises Boyzone superfan on her 107th birthday with video message

Florence Callender, who lives in Wellburn House Care Home in Stockton-on-Tees in England, was delighted after one of her favourite pop stars wished her a happy birthday.

The care home organised the video message for the self-professed Boyzone and Westlife fan, whose “little face lit up” when she saw the Life Is a Rollercoaster singer appear onscreen.

“Her little face lit up - she was over the moon! You could see the sparkle in her eye! If they have Frank Sinatra on in the common room, she'll say turn it off and ask if they can put Boyzone on instead!” Deputy Manager Lesley Garbutt told Teesside Live.

Speaking about her party at the care home, Florence said: “All the girls, the staff, came and we had the music on and all the family came too. We had loads [of people come] on Friday too - I had two birthday cakes!”

It comes after Keating shared some throwback photos online to mark the anniversary of Boyzone bandmate Stephen Gately’s death.

The Dubliner admitted that he still struggles to come to terms with his passing, writing: “13 years and doesn’t get any easier because I know how much living ya had in ya. Miss ya dude. A heavy heart.”

Keith Duffy also paid tribute to Stephen by sharing an old photo of the pair on tour.

He captioned the post: “13 years my guardian Angel! I’ll never meet another living soul who loved me as unconditionally and honestly as my buddy Steo! Miss you every single day I had your brother's family with me for a Special moment last nigh️t. Keep an eye on me brother.”

He added: “I have photographs of me and Ste all over my house. He’s a big part of my family still and will always be.

“I can’t actually believe it’s 13 years since Stephen passed. It’s still hard for me to believe he is no longer with us. It’s so tragic. He was taken too soon. He left a massive hole in my life.

“Stephen was my brother and my best friend. I talk to him all the time. I still feel his ­presence. He’s on stage with me every time I go on.”