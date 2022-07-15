Ronan Keating says it was 'like a horror movie' watching son on Love Island

Jack Keating appeared on the ITV dating show for a few days during Casa Amor

Ronan Keating has likened his experience watching his son on Love Island to that of watching a horror movie.

The singer’s eldest son, Jack (23), appeared on the ITV dating show during Casa Amor.

After he failed to couple up with someone in the villa, the Dubliner was dumped from the Island.

Appearing on Heat’s podcast Under The Duvet, Boyzone star Ronan said that watching his son appear on the show was like watching a horror movie.

"All of these thoughts go through your head before the show, and when it actually comes to the show, it's like watching a horror movie, you have the pillow up in front of you the whole time in fear, waiting for that jump moment."

The host went on to ask if Ronan had been in touch with Michael Owen, whose 19-year-old daughter is currently appearing on the show.

"No we weren’t no, it's absolutely that way that you try and distance yourself as much as possible from the whole thing... you're like 'oh God, really?’ Don't say that, oh no, I hope they don't show him in bed.”

"That's what its like as a parent watching Love Island, its like a horror movie."

Keating also revealed that he advised Jack not to mention him or his band Boyzone while in

the villa.

"I told Jack before he went into the villa not to drop the name Boyzone, or me, because no one is going to know who we are in there, so it's not going to get you any chat," he said.

During a chat with Gemma Owen, Jack did let his father’s name slip and before leaving the show, fellow Islander Ekin-Su referenced Ronan’s hit song ‘Life is a Rollercoaster’.

Ronan said: "I was blown away, when Ekin-Su said to him 'life is a rollercoaster,' and she knew Boyzone, I was like what?"

The proud father admitted that he had hoped his son would get more screen time then he did on the show.

"We were worried about him for a while, we thought he had left the villa because he wasn't really in it for a while, we were like, 'what's happening here...' Justice for Jack!"

"I was actually quite proud of him, because I know my son is a gentleman, he's not on camera because he's just being too nice.

“I'm watching Billy and the things he's saying I'm like 'he really wants to get in the villa,' and he did!"

"I am so proud, look at him now, he has come out, and all the guys that come out, they have to hit the ground running,” Ronan continued.

“All the opportunities that arise they have to grasp them and move with them and I know how busy he [Jack] is since he has come out, and he was only on it for a few days, so it's amazing the impact it has."

When asked he would have felt if Jack had the chance to visit The Hideaway with one of his fellow Islanders, the father of five said he has “no idea what that is”.

But after being informed, he joked that he was glad Jack got out of the villa before it could happen.