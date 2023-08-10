Ronan Keating says he’s a ‘proud dad’ as daughter competes in horse show

Ali Keating (17) is following in her mum’s footsteps by taking part in the prestigious annual show jumping competition.

Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly are proud parents after their teenage daughter competed at the Dublin Horse Show for the first time this week.

She kicked off the event on Wednesday morning with her first class and will take her horse Captain, a full Irish Draught, into the ring for a second time on Sunday afternoon.

Ali Keating and her horse Captain. Photo: John O'Carroll Equine Photography.

Ali took to Instagram after her performance yesterday to give her followers an update, sharing a video of her showjumping skills.

“Captain jumping super today in the performance class to have an unfortunate 2 down in a huge atmosphere. Great to get our eye in before Sunday,” she wrote.

Her former boybander dad Ronan shared the clip on his own Instagram stories and added that he was a “proud dad”.

Meanwhile, model mum Yvonne also reposted the clip after watching her daughter from the sidelines at the RDS in Dublin.

“So proud of you Al!” the 49-year-old wrote.

First getting on a horse at the age of six, Ali qualified for the Dublin Horse Show in the middle of her Leaving Cert.

The young equestrian said that her whole family have been “so supportive” of her interest in show jumping and described her mum as “the best in the world”.

She added that her dad and his wife, Storm Keating, are hoping to make it back to Ireland to watch her compete.

Ali said that it can be “heart-breaking” at times when it comes down to qualification.

“You have to just remember the good days when you’re having a bad day, or you’re having to ride out the horses in the rain, you have to think about the days you were complaining that it was too hot outside,” she told independent.ie.

“I love it. There’s a lot more good days than there are bad days. It’s like a team sport, there are always two of us in everything. It’s just you and the horse.”

When asked whether she had any advice for younger riders, she said: “It’s hard work, set your mind to it.

“Never think you’re too good for a lesson, because there is always something you can get better at. A lot of hard work and determination, blood, sweat and tears go into it. There are definitely times where you feel like giving up.

“It’s that passion inside you that I think makes us keep going and it’s the good days that make it worth it.”