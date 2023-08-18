Ronan Keating reveals he is struggling to make sense of his brother’s tragic death

‘Everyone is trying to manage a life now without our brother (very hard to even type that)’

Ronan Keating has opened up about how he is struggling to make sense of the tragic death of his brother in a poignant social media post.

Ronan and his family have been grieving in private since the singer’s older brother Ciaran was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the N5 at Ballymiles while on his way to his son Ruari’s football match last month.

Ciaran was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife Annemarie, the driver of the other car, and the passenger were all treated for injuries in hospital.

Having performed at his brother’s funeral, Ronan had maintained his silence but has now thanked fans for “all your messages of support and also respecting our privacy during this time”.

The Boyzone star took to Instagram to share photos from South Africa with his wife Storm and their two children.

He wrote: “Hey Everyone. Just wanted to say thank you for the love and respect you have shown my family over the last 5 weeks.

“It has been the hardest time for us all, and everyone is trying to manage a life now without our brother (very hard to even type that).

“Thank you for all your messages of support and also respecting our privacy during this time,” he added.

Ronan Keating

“There is no more fitting a place to heal, than in South Africa surrounded by Mother Nature and great people and our little bundles of joy Cooper and Coco, have kept us going constantly. Thank you god.

“Back to work for me in another part of the world I love now… it all seems rather difficult to make sense of but trying my best.

“Take care of each other and from Storm, myself and all my family, thank you,” he added.

Ciaran’s funeral took place at St Patrick’s Church in Louisburgh, Co. Mayo on July 20.

During the funeral mass, Ronan performed his song ‘This Is Your Song’, which was written after the death of their mother Marie in 1998.

The Boyzone star said: “I shouldn’t be singing it in these circumstances, but we are and we will.”

He added that his brother’s children had made their dad “very proud”.

Last month Ronan’s wife Storm posted a poignant note on her Instagram with the caption "grief" with a white heart emoji.

"And she'd be lying if she said she did not sometimes think of the could-have-been moments, and the should-have been memories," read the message, which was credited to a writer named Ziarising.