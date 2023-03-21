Ronan Keating reveals he doesn’t want newborn grandchild to call him ‘grandad’
The former Boyzone star became a first-time grandfather earlier this month after his son Jack (24) announced that he had welcomed a baby girl.
Ronan Keating has revealed that he wants his newborn granddaughter to call him something less traditional than “grandad” as he opened up about her arrival for the first time.
Jack, who appeared on Love Island last summer as a Casa Amor bombshell, broke the news with an Instagram post, with dad Ronan commenting that his grandchild was a “little cutie.”
The 46-year-old has now spoken about the little bundle of joy publicly for the first time as he co-hosted BBC’s The One Show alongside Jermaine Jenas.
After Ronan finished reading his lines from the teleprompter, his former footballer co-host joked: “Well said, grandad.”
The jibe prompted a response from Ronan on the show, who said: “Oi!”
Jermaine responded: “You're a grandad now.”
To which Ronan said: “Yes, I am. My son had a gorgeous baby,” before adding that he and his wife Storm, who is Jack’s stepmum, had finally become “grandparents.”
Jermaine then asked if he would “prefer to be called something else.”
And the singer revealed his preferred name as a grandparent, saying: “Pops. We'll go with that. Perfect.”
It comes after Jack said that he and his child’s mum are not in a relationship but are both “really looking forward to co-parenting”.
He added that the mother wishes to keep her identity private.
"My daughter's mother and I are not together, however, we look forward to co-parenting and giving our little girl the best support system that she needs,” he told The Sun.
"This is an exciting new chapter for me and my family and I am completely besotted already.
"I am so grateful for the opportunity to be a father and give my daughter the most amazing life."
