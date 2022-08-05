Ronan Keating enjoys ‘no stress’ on family trip to Turkey

The singer, his wife Storm, and their kids Cooper and Coco jetted off to the Middle East last week for a summer holiday.

Boyzone star Ronan Keating has shared some snaps from his family trip to Turkey.

And Ronan has been treating his Instagram followers to some highlights from their time in Turkey, including a sweet snap of Storm and the children playing in the sea together as the sun shone down on them.

The Australian fashion designer looked stunning in a vibrant coral bikini, which she paired with some oversized black sunglasses.

Captioning the photo, Ronan wrote: “No filter no stress just sun, fun, water and family. Thank you Turkey you never disappoint.”

The Dubliner later shared a video of some of the best moments from their holiday, including clips of the family having a blast on the beach.

And while Ronan enjoys the sunshine in Turkey, his son Jack is cashing in on his short-lived Love Island fame by charging €49 for personalised video messages.

The 23-year-old appeared as a bombshell on the hit ITV dating show this season during the Casa Amor challenge but failed to make a connection with any of the girls.

None of the other Islanders chose to couple up with him and bring him back to the main villa, meaning he was dumped from the show immediately.

And now, still riding on that Love Island high, the former social media manager has joined Cameo, offering fans videos with a personal message.

While Jack is charging fans €49, his famous father, Boyzone singer Ronan Keating is asking for €490 per message on the video site which allows fans to get video messages from their favourite stars. Meanwhile, his bandmate Keith Duffy is charging €98.

Other Love Island 2022 stars offering their services on the site include Liam Llewellyn (€39) who left the show on week one and Charlie Radnedge (€39) who was dumped from the villa after just one week.

2018 winner Jack Fincham is charging €83 while 2016 winners Nathan Massey & Cara Delahoyde-Massey are asking for €59.

Irish stars using the site include Jedward (€147), Jason Byrne (€49), Samantha Mumba (€64) and Nicola Coughlan (€294).