Ronan Keating details awkward night his son Jack brought a girl home

The 23-year-old is fresh from a stint on Love Island

Ronan Keating has detailed the awkward night that his son Jack brought a girl back to their home in London.

The former Love Island star appeared on his father’s Magic Radio breakfast show to discuss what’s next after his short stint on the ITV dating show.

Ronan’s co-host Harriet Scott asked him: "Where do you stand as dad of Jack bringing girls home?"

"He wants to get himself an apartment,” he replied.

The 23-year-old chimed in that he would never be bringing a lady back to his father’s house again.

"Never again. I'm never bringing a girl back to the house ever again. Not after last time!" he said.

As Jack cringed, Ronan launched into the story.

"Let me tell you what happened, right. I wake up in the middle of the night because Cooper, our five-year-old is awake,” he said.

"So I walk into Cooper's room and and put Cooper back to bed. I'm lying there with Coops just to settle him and I hear noise coming from one of the other bedrooms."

Ronan said that he could hear some "screaming" so he had to text his son to ask his guest to quieten down.

Defending his actions, Jack said he had used the family’s spare room to try and be more respectful in his Dad’s house.

Ronan retorted that it just meant they had more bed sheets to wash.

"Disgusting behaviour, I tell you what,” he joked.

Earlier this week, the former Boyzone star said that watching his son appear on the show was like watching a horror movie.

Appearing on Heat’s podcast Under The Duvet he said: "All of these thoughts go through your head before the show, and when it actually comes to the show, it's like watching a horror movie, you have the pillow up in front of you the whole time in fear, waiting for that jump moment."

The host went on to ask if Ronan had been in touch with Michael Owen, whose 19-year-old daughter is currently appearing on the show.

"No we weren’t no, it's absolutely that way that you try and distance yourself as much as possible from the whole thing... you're like 'oh God, really?’ Don't say that, oh no, I hope they don't show him in bed.”

"That's what it’s like as a parent watching Love Island, it’s like a horror movie."