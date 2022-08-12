Ronan Keating claims his son is now ‘more famous’ than him

“Not one person asked for my autograph or photograph, everybody was asking for Jack's.”

Ronan Keating has claimed that his son Jack Keating is now more famous than him following his short stint on Love Island.

The 23-year-old Dubliner appeared during Casa Amor week on the ITV dating show, but failed to couple up with any of the Islanders from the main villa.

Appearing on The Six O’Clock Show, Ronan shared that during a recent trip through London’s Heathrow Airport, everybody was asking for his son’s autograph.

“The tables have turned,” he said.

“We went through Heathrow Airport yesterday and not one person asked for my autograph or photograph, everybody was asking for Jack's.”

Following his short-lived stint on the hit ITV dating show, he revealed that he would “love” to take part in another reality show.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, Jack said: “I’d love to do another reality show. I just have a taste for it now.”

“And after doing Love Island, I feel like I can now conquer anything pretty much. So I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds and just getting cracking on the next chapter of my life.”

When asked if he’d consider taking part in a show like Keeping Up With The Kardashians – starring his dad, Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, model mum Yvonne Connolly, stepmum Storm, and influencer sister Missy instead of Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney – he teased: “We will see, we will see.

“I mean, me and Missy have definitely chatted about doing something like that so we will see what the future holds. It is definitely not something that we would ever rule out. We’d love to do something like that.

“We have all had chats around the dinner table about doing something like that and me and Missy would definitely be up for it. But he might be the tough one to crack, Dad, for sure.”

And Missy has also shown an interest in a reality show based on her family.

“Nothing is off the cards, I definitely wouldn’t say no to that! I think it would be a really great opportunity to show all our different personalities. So maybe one day!” she told Goss.ie.

“We’ve got the best blended family ever and I love it!"

Storm, Ronan, Missy, and Jack Keating. Photo: Instagram

The young star is cashing in on his short-lived Love Island fame by charging €49 for a personalised video message.

With no plans to return to his day job, the former Social Media Marketer has joined Cameo, offering fans videos with a personal message.

While Jack is charging fans €49, his famous father, Boyzone singer Ronan Keating is asking for €490 per message on the video site which allows fans to get video messages from their favourite stars.