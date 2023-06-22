Ronan Keating and daughter Missy sip champagne as they take helicopter to Royal Ascot

“A very royal welcome home.”

Missy Keating has been pictured downing champagne with former Boyzone star dad Ronan as they took a private chopper to the horse racing at Royal Ascot.

The influencer had been living in Australia and travelling around Indonesia and Mexico but has just returned to her father’s base in the UK to be reunited with her family,

And it seems she made it just in time for one of the biggest events on the English horse racing calendar.

“A very royal welcome home,” Missy captioned the photo.

The Keating family

Missy posted further images of her brother, Jack, as well as Ronan’s wife, Storm, as they prepared to board the helicopter.

On Father’s Day last week, Missy wrote: “Travelling the last nine months has been absolutely incredible and I am very grateful for all my adventures.

“However I was missing my family… my rock. I feel whole again today. Thank you for everything dad.”

Brother Jack became a first-time dad this year, and Missy was able to meet her niece Maya Ann, who was born in March.

Ronan, Storm, Missy and Jack Keating

Royal Ascot is attended by some of the UK's most well known personalities, including King Charles and Queen Camilla who made the journey to the Ascot Racecourse for the opening day.

Fans were enamoured by the Keating gang, with one writing; 'Gorgeous family x love both dresses.'

Royal Ascot

'You all look fabulous; enjoy; hope you bet on the right horses,' another added.

'Omg what a dream way to go the races, looks amazing xx,' a third wrote, with many in awe of both Missy and Storm's clobber.

Veteran jockey Frankie Dettori grabbed the winner at his final Royal Ascot when he landed the Queen’s Vase on Gregory on Wednesday and the Gold Cup this afternoon on Courage Mon Ami.