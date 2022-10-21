Ronan Keating admits the pandemic ‘scarred’ him as he rules out Boyzone reunion
The star said the band should have walked away following the death of Stephen Gately in 2009.
Ronan Keating has said the pandemic “scarred” him as it took him away from performing.
The Boyzone star was speaking to Newstalk’s Hard Shoulder yesterday about his high-flying boy band days – and what he’s been doing since.
Keating said he missed gigs “terribly” during Covid-19.
"I didn’t realise how much I missed it until was back on stage doing it again; mentally it scarred me,” he said.
"I joined Boyzone at 16 to be a singer - I wasn't to be a songwriter or an artist or any of these things that were created along the way.
Read more
"I did that since I was 16 years of age every other day... and then it was gone, it was out of my life for two years.
"It scarred me, it had a mental effect on me, and coming back has been very important," he added.
The former boybander admitted he feels most himself when he’s back touring, sharing that he still has a good relationship with his former bandmates.
"We went out on a high in 2019 with a fabulous world tour... we played countries we'd never been to the first time around.
"We were all across China, Japan, Australia, Asia - all over the place - but it's done now,” he said, ruling out another reunion.
"I think if we ever were to flog it again, and try and come back and do it, it would tarnish whatever was left in my mind anyway."
Keating said the band was as good as done following the shock death of bandmate Stephen Gately in 2009.
“We had 25 great years, for me it finished when Stephen died," he told Newstalk.
"That probably was the end of the band as we knew it, and we probably should have walked away.
"We thought the right thing was to keep it going in Steo's memory, but it never felt right after that ever again.
"The magic was gone, the spark was gone - and I fought for it, I tried to get it back [and] I couldn't get it,” he said.
"For me Boyzone ended then."
Today's Headlines
Flying without wings | Westlife star fined €180 after being caught driving 9kph over the speed limit
tragic case | Man (29) who killed his mother over iPhone found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity
'not acceptable’ | TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says women should speak up as harasser sentenced
woo-ing the family | Niall Horan’s mum reveals English girlfriend Amelia Wooley (25) gets seal of approval
the joshua free | Rachel Allen’s son Joshua released from jail after serving just 3 months for cocaine possession
strip search | Former prostitute Divine Brown who was involved in Hugh Grant sex scandal facing drug charges
major bust | Man and woman (50s) held following massive €1 million heroin and cocaine bust in Dublin
probe | Father-of-three Liam Christie (44) shot ‘up to four times’ in brutal Antrim killing say police
true ro-mance | Wexford singer Róisín Murphy poses with Janet Jackson and ‘begs’ her for new album
chicken burglar | Granny chases alleged ‘Goldilocks’ burglar out of house with brush after finding him in bed