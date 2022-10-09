Ronan Collins reveals wife turned him down twice as he celebrates 70th birthday

“Woody worked in a record shop when I was in a band called The Others in the 1970s,” Ronan says, as he recalls their early encounters.

He’s forever playing requests on his popular RTE radio show for people celebrating “a roundy birthday”, and today Ronan Collins hits a milestone one himself.

The much-loved broadcaster and singer turns 70 this Sunday and he’s looking forward to the party in his family home that’s being organised by his two grandsons Caleb (7) and Ezra (5).

“My grandsons are organising a party for Grandad, and sure what more would you want,” Ronan laughs.

In an exclusive interview, Ronan tells the Sunday Worldthat the key to his charmed and happy life was meeting his wife, Woody, who, he admits, turned him down twice before agreeing to go out with him.

“Woody worked in a record shop when I was in a band called The Others in the 1970s,” Ronan says, as he recalls their early encounters.

“One day I asked her out and she said ‘No’. And I asked her out again and she said ‘No’. The third time I think she felt sorry for me and said ‘Yes’, which was just as well because the third time was going to be the last time. I wasn’t going to ask her again.

“We’ve been constant companions ever since. We’re 44 years married and a couple of years together before that.”

Ronan with his beloved wife Woody, who he married 44 years ago after asking her out three times — © Jeremy Craine/John Dardis

The couple have three adult children. “They are still our children even though Jessica is over 40, Damien, who is in Dubai, is 35, and Lisa will be 40 later this month,” he says.

Woody always gave her husband the freedom and backing to pursue his passions, working in bands and on radio and TV.

“Woody understands the business,” Ronan says. “She was a singer in a band herself all those years ago. She’s lived the whole thing throughout my career. She’s always been there, understands it, knows what it’s like and wonders why I’m still doing it,” he laughs.

“But it’s what I do. It’s my passion. It’s never a chore. I’ll do the radio as long as it’s right to do it.

“At the moment it’s still right to do it.

“Nothing stays the same and if changes are necessary I’m all for a bit of change. But at the moment that’s not even being talked about.

“My focus tomorrow morning will be going to do the radio programme, and in the afternoon my thoughts are about the big Joe Dolan show I’ll be performing in the National Concert Hall on Sunday, November 6.”

The affable Collins, who played drums in Dickie Rock’s band, was a close, personal friend of Joe, who died in 2007 at the age of 68.

He would have been 83 this October 16.

“We didn’t do showbizzy things together,” Ronan says.

Ronan (second from left) in his younger years

“I played golf with Joe a good bit, and Woody and I went out to dinner with him quite a few times. It was a private relationship and I enjoyed Joe as a person. It was nice to be with Joe, the lad from Mullingar, which he always was.”

What was he really like? “Ah, he was a lovely guy, a smashing guy. He had no ill feeling towards anybody, particularly his real rivals in the business. He talked about Dickie (Rock) with great affection. He admired Brendan Bowyer greatly as well

“And he talked about Brendan and Dickie as if he didn’t deserve to be mentioned in the same breath. Joe was a very humble guy.”

Ronan first got a taste of life in a showband when Rock head hunted him to take over drumming duties in his band back in the ’70s.

“I knew Dickie to see when I was a young fella because I was from Phibsborough and Dickie was from across the bridge in Cabra,” he says.

“When Dickie walked down the street you knew there was somebody special walking down the street. Dickie strutted around and he dressed beautifully, he was a magnificent clothes horse.”

Ronan playing a beat on the drums

In those times there was a sound shop in Ronan’s area that the bands used to frequent. “So you’d see Dickie and the other guys from the showbands,” he says.

“I’d see them in their fancy suits and their fancy cars, Zodiacs and Triumph 2000s and Ford Zephyrs and the odd Merc …in the 1960s! God almighty, what a glamorous thing to see.

“So I always had an aspiration to go on the road. Out of the blue in 1976 I got a phone call from Dickie, ‘Would you be interested in coming to have a chat about joining the band?’

“As musicians in a band we were very well looked after by Dickie, we were well paid and it was exciting working with him, but I never really settled into the travelling.

“I couldn’t stick the road, so in ’79 I reluctantly said to Dickie ‘I can’t do this anymore’, and I left. I went back to playing a few gigs and then fate intervened when I got a job in RTE the same year.”

Although Ronan has plans for a theatre show and other events in the coming years, his Joe Dolan concert with a nine-piece band at the National Concert Hall will be the last on that scale.

“We do 32 songs and physically Joe’s songs are hard on the body when you try to do them as he did with the band. I’ve been doing it for 10 years and I think now is a good time to say it’s been a great adventure.”