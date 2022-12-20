Robbie Keane’s wife Claudine shares sweet family snaps from Qatar World Cup

The mum snapped the reactions of the boys as they watched the dramatic penalties and saw Argentina take the World Cup title.

Robbie Keane’s family have been enjoying the action in Qatar as the dramatic World Cup final kicked off.

His wife Claudine has taken to Instagram to share sweet snaps of the their two boys in the stands and exploring the city.

Robbie shares two sons with his wife Claudine Keane, Robert and Hudson.

The couple married in 2008 having met as teenagers.

The trio attended “the most amazing World Cup final together” with Claudine filming her delighted sons’ reactions to a nail-biting game.

The mum snapped the reactions of the boys as they watched the dramatic penalties and saw Argentina take the title.

Claudine Keane and her sons enjoyed the match from the stands.

The mum and influencer shared insights into the celebrations inside the VIP box alongside photos of her boys holding a World Cup trophy.

Recording Messi collecting his win on the pitch, the delighted Keanes watched on from the stands.

Claudine then shared an adorable snap of her husband meeting Messi some years previous.

In his arms is his young son with ‘Daddy’ emblazoned adorably on the back of an Irish jersey.

Claudine shared a sweet throwback snap of her husband meeting Messi with one of their sons in his arms.

The family also shared a dinner together in Qatar, Claudine shared with followers.

"Family time,” she captioned the snap.

Last month, the family shared a holiday together after a “very tough very weeks.”

Taking to Instagram, the footballer’s wife shared a snap of the couple posing with their two sons at NOBU restaurant in Marbella.

“La Familia,” the caption on her post began.

“We really needed this little break some fun in the sun healing after a very tough few weeks previously. Cherishing all our family moments and appreciating them all that little bit more.”

It came following the death of Robbie’s mother Anne, who passed away in mid-October.