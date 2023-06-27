Robbie Keane enjoys celebrity wedding with wife Claudine ahead of new job

The couple were pictured at the lavish bash laid on for Soccer Aid charity match chief Kenneth Shepherd and Lucy Wright who tied the knot in Mallorca

Kenneth and Lucy got married at the weekend

Robbie and Claudine pictured at the wedding

Robbie Keane spent the weekend partying with wife Claudine at a star-bashed celebrity wedding just days before his big management move was announced.

The couple were pictured at the lavish celebration laid on for Soccer Aid charity match chief Kenneth Shepherd and Lucy Wright who tied the knot in Mallorca.

Robbie and Claudine joined fellow celebs including English footballer Harry Maguire, Paddy McGuinness, TOWIE's Jess and Mark Wright and Sam Faiers, and Dec Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall for the ceremony in the stunning Palma Cathedral on Saturday.

A reception was then staged for a night of celebrations for the happy couple and their guests at a lavish private estate.

The luxury bash had kicked off on Friday night with a champagne reception in a five-star hotel before the couple's big day on Saturday.

Kenneth, who is the son of former Newcastle United chairman Freddy also used to represent Coleen and Wayne Rooney.

He holds the title of chief of the annual Soccer Aid charity match which raises funds for UNICEF with the charity game and celebrity players.

Looking dapper in a black suit, complete with and bow tie, Robbie was pictured alongside Claudine who donned a lilac dress with sparkling cut-outs for the big day.

It emerged this week that Robbie has moved into management with Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The Dubliner was announced as the new head coach, replacing former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka on Monday.

"I am happy to take on this challenge at Maccabi," Keane told the club website.

"My team and I are already looking forward to starting work and we are confident in our ability to do what is necessary to prepare."

It’s a huge step in the career of Keane who has recently on the coaching staff of Sam Allardyce with Leeds United.

Prior to that he had worked on Mick McCarthy’s backroom team and spent time working under Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough.

When Stephen Kenny replaced McCarthy as Ireland boss, he opted against including Keane on his backroom team but Ireland’s record goal scorer was under contract with the FAI - a deal that only expired last year.

Keane has spoken previously about his desire to go out as a number one and is believed to have turned down jobs outside of England.

Maccabi is a fascinating departure. A traditional powerhouse in Israeli football, they finished third in the season just gone and opted for a change of management.

They have turned to Keane who has agreed a two year deal.

Maccabi are owned by Canadian businessman Mitchell Goldhar who said: "Robbie brings the mentality, character, energy and focus of a winner, traits he exhibited everywhere he played."